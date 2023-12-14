Boston brewery to host Taylor Swift themed watch party for Patriots-Chiefs game

As the New England Patriots prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium this Sunday, some businesses around Boston are focusing on a potential appearance by superstar Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has caused a sensation when she shows up to watch him play.

Don’t blame Samuel Adams for what you made them brew.

Samuel Adams is hosting a watch-party for the New England Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, complete with friendship bracelets, kits to make friendship bracelets, and a limited-edition brew called Cozy Cardigan. (Sam Adams)

Sam Adams Downtown Boston Taproom is hosting a watch party (Sam’s Version) featuring a limited edition “Cozy Cardigan” brew, a spiced ale named after Swift’s song “Cardigan,” along with kits to make friendship bracelets, a Swifty tradition inspired by the song “You’re on Your Own, Kid.”

A special treat is in store if the Patriots score exactly 13 points at any point in the game.

“As an homage to our favorite anti-beer-o, if and when our hometown team’s score reads her lucky number 13 on-the-dot, drinkers will be able to scan a QR code and submit their information for the chance to win prizes,” the brewer said.

Zipcar, a car-sharing company, is also playing the Swift game by leaving surprises in some Zipcars in Boston from Friday through kickoff on Sunday as “good Karma,” an homage to the song “Karma.”

Swift wrapped up the “Eras Tour” for the year last month but has remained firmly in the spotlight by being named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, releasing a concert film in theaters and, of course, attending Chiefs’ games.

While Swift has not confirmed she is coming to Foxborough, her history with the stadium and her recent attendance at Chiefs games has fans giddy. Living for the hope of it all, as Swift sings.





