Judge ‘seriously considering’ holding Boston liable in Terrence Coleman shooting death

“Look, this isn’t a game,” Wolf said. “Somebody’s dead. Somebody’s mother is grieving, and this case has been unreasonably prolonged because the city has not complied” with orders to produce certain documents to the plaintiff since September 2022. He later added, “This case is probably more messed up than any case I’ve had in 39 years.”

After a day-long hearing in US District Court, Judge Mark L. Wolf said he would take a motion for a default judgment against the city for the shooting death of 31-year-old Terrence Coleman under advisement.

A federal judge berated lawyers for the city of Boston on Thursday for failing to turn over evidence in a wrongful death suit brought by the mother of a man who was shot to death by police in 2016 and said he’s “seriously considering” holding the city liable without a trial.

Advertisement

Wolf said the city’s law department has displayed what is “at best incompetence,” while the suit filed by Hope Coleman has been languishing in the court for five years.

Attorney Adam Cederbaum, who heads the city’s legal department, said the city continues to make “good-faith” efforts to fulfill its obligation to provide documents related to the case, but there have been “continued challenges and failures” in that process.

On Oct. 30, 2016, Hope Coleman called 911 for an ambulance shortly after 12:30 a.m. because her son, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been outside in the cold for many hours and would not come inside their Shawmut Avenue home, according to her suit.

The Police Department and the Suffolk district attorney’s office, which investigated the case, say that after EMTs and police officers arrived, Coleman attacked the EMTs with a serrated kitchen knife. Two police officers who responded, Garrett Boyle and Kevin Finn, wrestled with him and then Boyle shot Coleman twice, according to a report from the district attorney’s office. Coleman died a few hours later.

Advertisement

In 2018, Hope Coleman filed her suit against the city, its health commission, and the police officers who responded to the call. The suit alleges civil rights violations, wrongful death, and failure by the city to properly train its first responders to deal with people with mental illness.

At Wolf’s request, Hope Coleman testified at Thursday’s hearing about the impact of the lengthy legal proceedings.

Her jaw quivered as she spoke about calling 911 on that day, at the suggestion of her son’s therapist, because her son wouldn’t come out of the cold for hours during a mental health crisis.

“I miss my baby and I feel bad that I called,” she said. “I was trying to help my son.”

Through tears, she said she had a panic attack while giving a deposition as part of the civil case, which aggravated her asthma and sent her to the hospital.

“I have chest pain all the time,” the 67-year-old Coleman said. “I have flashbacks when I sleep.”

Her lawyers are seeking millions of dollars in damages. Wolf said that if he finds the city in default, there would be a trial to determine the amount of damages it would pay to Hope Coleman.

In March, Wolf found the city had failed to turn over evidence, mostly about policies related to use of force by officers and how they handle incidents involving people with mental illness.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Wolf said there is a “substantial risk” that he will default the city, but he has “more reservations” about defaulting the other defendants.

The EMTs credited Boyle with saving their lives, and the district attorney’s office concluded after an investigation that the shooting was justified.

But Hope Coleman has insisted in her lawsuit and interviews with the Globe that her son never threatened anyone, didn’t have a weapon, and was shot without provocation after police barged into the foyer of her home. She has accused the city of improperly training first responders and dispatchers. She said dispatchers should not have told police her son was dangerous.

Her attorney William Fick argued that the city and the Police Department have exhibited “deliberate indifference for the truth” over the past several years, even before Wolf’s orders in the fall of 2022 to compel the city to turn over more evidence.

“The original sin, as I put it, is that all of this stuff is responsive to very basic requests from 2019 that should have been produced years ago,” Fick said.

Brian T. Kelly, an attorney recently retained to represent the city, argued that default was too severe of a punishment. Instead, he said, the judge could bar the city from defending itself on one count that involved training of first responders, which is what he said most of the evidentiary issues were about.

“A trial would let the public see what really happened,” Kelly said. “The truth from the city and police’s perspective is that they acted appropriately.”

Advertisement

Attorney Leonard Kesten, who represents Boyle and Finn, blamed Wolf for the lengthy delays in the case, saying, “The federal court allowed this case to linger on its docket.”

Kesten said his clients deserve “their day in court to clear their names.”

“They are ready to go to trial today — now,” said Kesten, who filed a motion seeking a swift trial. “Pick a jury.”

Wolf said there would not be a trial “now or soon.” First, he said, he’ll rule on the motion for default judgment.

Wolf already has ordered the city to pay the plaintiff’s legal fees since March, when he found the city’s lawyers violated discovery rules, the process for turning over evidence. So far it has paid nearly $500,000.

“It’s a lot of money — a lot of money that could have been used for public safety” or other services, Wolf said, noting that ”the meter is still running.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.