Share your thoughts on part two of Spotlight’s ‘Cradle of Doubt’ series

Instructional posters created by the American Academy of Pediatrics to warn against co-sleeping.

The Globe Spotlight Team has published the second of a three-part series that examines the government’s approach to curbing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and co-sleeping with babies.

The second part focuses on the popularity of co-sleeping among new parents and how social media is awash in messages promoting the practice. Meanwhile, the public health community is largely silent online, where parents often seek support and information about infant care.