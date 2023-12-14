Healey vows to keep abortion pill available in Mass. as Supreme Court considers its use

Earlier this year, Healey moved to obtain 15,000 doses of the drug, about a two-year supply, and posted g on social media that “ Mifepristone will stay available in Massachusetts . You have my word.“ She also issued an executive order stating that medical abortion and mifepristone are covered by a state law passed last year intended to shield providers from out-of-state prosecution.

“I hope the Supreme Court does the right thing, which is to protect women’s access to needed health care and medication abortion,” Healey said Wednesday, according to WCVB-TV . “We’re going to make sure that medication abortion remains legal, safe, accessible (and) available to people in our state. It’s why we bought boatloads of this earlier.”

Governor Maura Healey is vowing to ensure that the abortion drug mifepristone remains available in Massachusetts after the US Supreme Court decided to review a lower court ruling that significantly limits access to the drug, even in states where abortion remains legal.

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it would review a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on the issue.

Advertisement

The Biden administration and the maker of the drug are seeking a reversal of an ruling by the appeals court in August that would significantly limit access to the drug through the mail and impose other restrictions.

The appeals court ruled that mifepristone, part of a two-drug combination used to end early pregnancies, cannot be sent through the mail or prescribed via telemedicine, nor can it be prescribed by professionals who are not physicians. If the Supreme Court upholds the lower court’s ruling, patients would have to make three doctors’ visits to obtain the medication.

The medication has been available for 23 years and research has shown that serious complications are rare. Less than 1 percent of patients need hospitalization. The drug has been regulated more strictly and studied more intensively than most drugs and is approved for use in dozens of other countries, specialists say.

Advertisement

A ruling is not expected until next summer.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.