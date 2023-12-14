Here’s a list of events celebrating 250th anniversary of Boston Tea Party

You’re in luck, with two days of public programming planned for Saturday and Sunday. From public talks and walks (watch out for Redcoats!) to historic reenactments of the epic night of Dec. 16, 1773.

Thinking about celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party this weekend?

Faneuil Hall & The Boston Tea Party, A Protest in Principle: Saturday at 4 p.m.

Leading up to a grand-scale historic reenactment on Saturday night, the public can gather at Faneuil Hall for a 90-minute presentation detailing the events leading up to the Tea Party on Dec. 16, 1773, and its aftermath.

Tickets for inside have sold out, but the public can view the presentation on screens set up outside Faneuil Hall.

Patriots & Loyalists: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Crowds are invited to gather outside the Old South Meeting House to hear a reenactment of a town crier bringing news of the Tea Party to the streets of Boston. Meanwhile, actors inside the meeting house will be reenacting the “Meeting of Body of the People.” Tickets for the inside event have sold out.

Huzzah for Griffin’s Wharf! A Rolling Rally: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

After the gathering at the Old South Meeting House, join the crowds on a march to the Boston Harborwalk and encounter British Red Coats along the way in Post Office Square.

Boston Harbor, a Tea Pot Tonight! The Destruction of the Tea: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Hundreds of pounds of tea will be dumped into Boston Harbor by reenactors who will storm brig Beaver and ship Eleanor to destroy chests of tea. The public can watch at Atlantic Wharf, near the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum. Seating and standing room is available on a first come, first serve basis. The reenactment can also be viewed online.

Boston Tea Party Descendants Meet & Greet: Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Descendants of the Boston Tea Party participants are invited to listen to guest speakers, attend genealogy workshops, and digitize primary documents at a free and informal meet and greet. Attendees are asked to register beforehand. The event will be in the Fort Point Room at Atlantic Wharf, 280 Congress St. It’s set to last until 3:30 p.m.

Meet “The Express that went from hence. . . After the Destruction of the Tea”: Sunday at 1 p.m.

At the Paul Revere House, learn from a reenactor about Revere’s first documented ride on Dec. 17, 1773, the day after the Tea Party. The public can watch the performances, scheduled for 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., and 2:30 p.m., with admission to the museum.

National Parks of Boston Special Boston Tea Party 250th Programming: Sunday at 1 p.m.

Become part of a historical debate at an event hosted by the National Parks of Boston at the Great Hall, where the public can watch and participate in two reenactments.

In May 1774, Bostonians gathered at the Great Hall to decide what to do about the Coercive Acts passed by the British Parliament, which closed the port of Boston in response to the Tea Party. At the 1 p.m. reenactment, attendees can debate about the “Response to the Destruction of the Tea.”

At the “1873 Women’s Tea Party” debate at 3 p.m., attendees can discuss the future of the women’s suffrage movement, just as members of the Woman’s Tea Party did at the Great Hall in 1873.

The event is free and open to the public. Each debate is set to last 30 to 45 minutes.

Source: December16.org













Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.