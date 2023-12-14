How the Washington Bridge closure is impacting truck drivers and deliveries

According to workers, the Washington Bridge closure is having major impacts on their day-to-day operations, with the impacts being felt statewide as well as in Massachusetts. Drivers say they are being forced to arrive for their shifts hours earlier than normal in order to make their deliveries on time, and they’re working longer days because of the lack of bridge access.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — As commuters in Rhode Island continue to navigate lengthier commutes amid the Washington Bridge closure, there’s one sector of the workforce that’s truly feeling the effects of the shutdown: Delivery drivers who spend their entire day on the roads.

“There are major delays,” said Tyler Bailey, a clerk at ABF Freight System Inc., which is based in Seekonk, Mass., and serves communities across Rhode Island. “It’s affecting us greatly.”

The bridge was the “main way” trucks got into Rhode Island, Bailey said, and now that it’s closed, drivers are having to go through Newport to access areas of Warwick, and through Pawtucket to get to the Greater Providence area.

“It can add upwards of an hour just to get into the delivery area,” Bailey said. “And that’s on the lighter end.”

Earlier this week, it was taking drivers more like two hours to get where they needed to be, Bailey said.

And there are parts of East Providence that are currently impassable for truck drivers.

“Some of the roads are just completely blocked, and [local police] won’t let our trucks go in,” Bailey said.

In those cases, the truck company coordinates with customers, and tries to arrange pickups elsewhere.

“It’s not ideal, but if it’s an area we can’t get to, we meet them somewhere close by,” Bailey said.

ABF Freight System Inc. has eight to 10 truck drivers making 10 to 15 trips each day to different parts of the region. The company serves Providence and southern Rhode Island, as well as up to Bellingham, Mass., and parts of Cape Cod.

“We’re up front with our customers,” Bailey said. “Bear with us as we do the best we can to get over to you.”

Drivers at JLine Transportation, in East Providence, are experiencing two-and-a-half hour delays “both ways,” said dispatch manager Wally Jusino.

“It’s not like we’re driving a car. The way they did the detours is not working for trucks,” Jusino said. “No matter where we go, there’s a delay.”

Jusino said drivers are starting as early as 4:30 a.m., and it’s still difficult to make appointments on time.

When delays happen, “some people understand, and some people don’t and just want their stuff,” Jusino said, adding that it’s a particularly busy time as the holidays approach. The company has 15 drivers.

Drivers at Cranston Trucking Company are also up against longer days. The way traffic is being rerouted off the bridge is creating overflow congestion on surrounding roads, said Russell DeMarco, the company’s operations manager.

“Even on 95 north of the city, that traffic is getting rerouted north around Providence,” DeMarco said. “It’s overflowing everywhere you go.”

He said drivers returning to the terminal from Boston are getting “all jammed up at night.”

“It’s the bigger carriers going back and forth all the time” that are especially affected, DeMarco said.

Drivers at Argus Transport USA in East Providence are also experiencing significant delays, which are averaging around two-and-a-half hours just to leave the terminal to get to Route 95, “which is literally 10 minutes away,” said operations manager George Bates.

Bates said the traffic has remained heavy throughout the week for drivers, but that they’re still making their deliveries on time.

“I come in at 3:30 to 4 a.m. to make sure everything is set up and we have enough time,” Bates said, adding that he monitors the traffic until he leaves around 2 p.m., and tries to divert drivers while they’re en route.

He said it’s a busier time for employees with the holidays coming up.

“We’re concerned,” he said. “We’re just trying to make sure we stay on top of it and get equipment out in an appropriate time. We have to watch every day to see if there are any changes.”

A spokesperson for USPS Rhode Island said “this emergency closure will greatly impact traffic flow in the area and, of course, our delivery vehicles are not exempt from the delays that it will cause.”

USPS said it is “looking at all of our options and putting contingencies in place, including adding additional transportation, to minimize any impact to our customers.”

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.