The latest push for gun safety in Rhode Island (and Washington)

Harris unveiled the administration’s Safer States Initiative, which encourages states to set up their own gun violence prevention offices and approve various pieces of legislation promoting gun safety. With so much political gridlock at the federal level, the idea is that states might move at a faster pace to pass some of these laws.

State Representatives Jennifer Boylan, Justine Caldwell, and Jason Knight, and state Senators Dawn Euer and Pam Lauria were all in attendance for the “White House Convening of State Legislators on Advancing Gun Violence Prevention Efforts,” led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Joe Biden’s administration is ramping up its efforts to convince state legislatures to take up gun safety legislation, and several Rhode Island lawmakers traveled to the White House Wednesday for an event promoting the cause.

Advertisement

Rhode Island is ahead of the curve in some areas (like banning high-capacity magazines), and the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety ranks the state 13th in the country for its gun safety laws.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

But advocates continue to push for a ban on assault-style weapons (two-thirds of the Democrats in both the House and Senate co-sponsored that bill last year), as well as a “secure storage” bill to require weapons to either have trigger locks or be located in a gun locker or a safe.

In an interview this week, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi was noncommittal about approving any new gun-related legislation in 2024, but said he’d keep an “open mind” on the issue. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio has long opposed a state ban on assault-style firearms, arguing that the legislation should come from Congress.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter that also contains links to other important Rhode Island stories, information about local events, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement









Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.