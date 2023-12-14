Mass. Teachers Association sparks controversy with call for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

The motion called for leaders of the MTA to urge the president of the National Education Association “to pressure President Biden to stop funding and sending weapons in support of the Netanyahu government’s genocidal war on the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

On Saturday, the MTA’s board approved a motion to join the United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America and other labor unions “in calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza, according to a statement .

The Massachusetts Teachers Association has sparked controversy in recent days by calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and an end to US support for the Israeli military, leading to backlash and accusations of “antisemitic dog-whistling.”

The Newton Teachers Association responded to the MTA Tuesday with a public letter saying it “unequivocally dissociates itself from this statement, and in particular from its antisemitic dog-whistling” and calling for a retraction from the MTA.

“The current situation in the Middle East is both tragic and incredibly complicated, with implications that extend far beyond the actual ongoing war in Gaza,” the union’s executive committee said in a letter signed by President Mike Zilles.

“The motion and rationale approved by the MTA Board captures how the tragedy impacts many innocent Palestinians in Gaza,” the letter continued. “But the statement fails completely to hold in mind the atrocities against Israelis on October 7, the complexity of the situation, and the trauma, pain, and fallout the Israeli, American, and international Jewish communities are experiencing.”

The Newton union said the MTA’s motion was “callous” and “will provoke further antisemitism.”

Asked Thursday if he had any further comment on the matter, Zilles said, “I think the statement speaks for itself.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston also responded, issuing a statement Tuesday that said “any ceasefire resolution that does not also include an explicit and unconditional condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attack is irresponsible.”

“Any such resolution that does not demand a return of the hostages or call for removal of Hamas as a terrorist organization fails to address the reality of the war and further ensures violence without a path for peace,” the JCRC continued. “The MTA’s ceasefire resolution does not address any of these realities. We expect better from our educational partners.”

The same day, the MTA responded to the controversy with a new statement saying the union “abhors the atrocities and terrible loss of life occurring in the war between Israel and Hamas, beginning with the horrific attack of Oct. 7.”

“On Dec. 9, our Board of Directors voted to support our members and students by promoting education about this difficult history and the present situation, as well as to call on the National Education Association to support a ceasefire, which it has now done,” MTA President Max Page and Vice President Deb McCarthy said in the statement.

“These decisions stem from a belief that human suffering in the region must end and we must all work together to support a rapid move toward lasting solutions for peaceful co-existence in the region.”

A Hamas attack on Southern Israel Oct. 7 killed 1,200 people; another 240 were taken hostage. Israeli forces responded with an air and ground assault that so far has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.