Unlike peers, MIT’s president spared worst of blowback from antisemitism hearing

Acting so quickly — just two days after the three college leaders were widely criticized for equivocating during a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism — took the heat off Kornbluth while Gay continued to endure harsh scrutiny, specialists said.

But at MIT, the board moved decisively to show its support for president Sally Kornbluth, praising her leadership and integrity at the height of a public outcry.

The president of the University of Pennsylvania, Liz Magill, quickly resigned under public pressure. The fate of Harvard University’s leader, Claudine Gay, hung in the balance for a week until the college’s governing board declared its support.

The controversy unfolded as a study of contrasts at the two elite Cambridge schools.

At MIT, known for its nose-to-the-grindstone ethos, the institute’s governing board issued a statement offering its “full and unreserved support” for its president. And it highlighted her “ability to unite our community” during a tense time for the campus.

At Harvard, which has been a hotbed of protests over the Israel-Hamas war, Gay not only faced an unceasing uproar over her statements but also allegations of plagiarism in some of her academic works. (Harvard’s governing board said on Tuesday that it found no violation of the school’s standards for research misconduct.)

“I would say the academic community is saying ‘bravo’ to MIT for doing the right thing,” said Irene T. Mulvey, president of the American Association of University Professors and a retired professor of mathematics at Fairfield University. “And I think MIT faculty and students must be breathing a sigh of relief — but also remaining on high alert, because of the hearings and the witch hunt nature of those hearings.”

Eric Rasmusen, an MIT alumnus and a retired professor of business economics and public policy at Indiana University, praised Kornbluth, pointing to testimony she gave at the hearing that signaled support for free speech rights.

“She just started a year ago. She has said she supports free speech, and we should give her the benefit of the doubt,” Rasmusen said in an email.

MIT, like other campuses, has been roiled by protests over the war. Last month, Kornbluth faced a backlash when she announced that students who refused orders to leave a campus lobby where pro-Palestinian demonstrators and counterprotesters confronted one another would be suspended from “non-academic” activities.

Amid the fallout, Kornbluth announced a new effort to “combat hate” on campus, with an initial focus on antisemitism.

While MIT’s governing body stood behind Kornbluth, she still faces criticism for not doing enough to support Jewish students.

Talia Khan, a 25-year-old MIT graduate student who is Jewish, said the school has failed to make Jewish students feel safe on campus amid the protests.

And many Jewish students remained disappointed and angry with Kornbluth’s handling of the congressional hearing, according to Khan, who also serves as the graduate president of the MIT Israel Alliance, which was established after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The group exists to educate the campus about antisemitism and advocate for the safety of Jews at MIT, she said.

“I was incredibly disappointed in MIT and MIT leadership in that moment” of the hearing, said Khan, who is Jewish, and the daughter of a Jewish mother and a Muslim father. “I think a lot of us are embarrassed.”

Kornbluth, through a spokesperson, declined to be interviewed for this story.

“As we’ve underscored, MIT and our president, Sally Kornbluth, reject antisemitism in all its forms. Our senior leaders are working to stay focused on keeping campus safe and functioning,” the spokeswoman, Kimberly Allen, said in an e-mail.

Kornbluth started as MIT’s 18th president in January and is the second woman to serve in the role.

During last week’s congressional hearing, Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, and Kornbluth got into an extended back and forth following Stefanik’s question on whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate MIT’s code of conduct.

Kornbluth initially replied, “If targeted at individuals, not making public statements.”

She later added that she had “heard chants which can be antisemitic, depending on the context when calling for the elimination of the Jewish people.” Those activities “would be investigated as harassment if pervasive and severe,” Kornbluth said.

When pressed by Stefanik for a yes or no answer, Kornbluth said: “I have not heard calling for the genocide for Jews on our campus.”

Stefanik told the Globe she was surprised by the presidents’ answers, including Kornbluth’s response.

“I will be honest with you, when I asked that question, I expected that MIT would say yes, and therefore Penn and Harvard would as well,” Stefanik said. “They all ... blew it on the stage.”

In the aftermath of Kornbluth’s testimony, about 1,600 people have signed a Change.org petition, launched Dec. 7, that demanded she step down due to her “her demonstrably failed leadership on the issue of antisemitism” on MIT’s campus.

But others in the MIT community have defended Kornbluth.

Wayne Stargardt, another MIT alum who serves as president of the MIT Free Speech Alliance, supported Kornbluth’s answer to Stefanik because she was defending free speech rights.

“I think it was a proper response,” Stargardt said. “The proper response for a university is that pure speech, of any type, as long as it’s within the protections of the First Amendment, should be allowed.”

Allen, the MIT spokesperson, pointed to a letter sent to the head of the MIT Corporation by more than a dozen current and retired faculty members who voiced their “unreserved and public support” for Kornbluth.

A separate letter posted Tuesday posted to MIT’s website and signed by at least 70 administrators and faculty also showed support for Kornbluth.

“We are grateful for the strong bonds that have been forged within and especially across communal lines at MIT, thanks to President Kornbluth’s support, and we commit to ensuring that our great diversity remains a source of our great strength,” the letter said.

While Mulvey, of the American Association of University Professors, hailed such shows of support, she warned that the hearings could help foster a “chilling of speech” on campuses.

She pointed to UPenn, where Magill’s resignation on Dec. 9 came after one donor threatened to withdraw a roughly $100 million gift to the university. That sent a disturbing message to colleges and universities across the country, Mulvey said.

“The message is, ‘If you don’t toe the line and do whatever some donor wants you to do, you may be out of a job,’ ” she said.

Jim Puzzanghera of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.