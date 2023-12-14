One woman killed, another hospitalized, in 3-alarm fire in Western Mass.

Two people were also rescued from the home at 99 West River St., where the fire was reported at 11:50 p.m., the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

One woman was killed, and a second woman injured, after a 3-alarm fire swept through a home in Orange late Wednesday night, according to state and local fire officials.

“This is a very sad day for the victim’s loved ones and the community,” Orange Fire Chief James Young said. “On behalf of the Orange Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences on this terrible loss of a loved one and a family home.”

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, but the investigation into its origin is ongoing, the statement said.

Wood stoves were used to heat the home, which was badly damaged, the Orange Fire Department said in a separate statement.

“Home heating equipment is the second leading cause of residential fires in Massachusetts,” state Fire Marshal Jon Davine said in the statement. “If you use a fireplace or wood stove to heat your home, please use it safely.”

Orange police arrived on scene first and encountered heavy flames and confirmed that a person was trapped inside the home, the statement said.

Young ordered multiple alarms, due to the heavy fire and cold weather, drawing apparatus from several nearby Western Massachusetts towns.

A person who was injured from the fire told firefighters where the trapped woman was inside the home.

Firefighters targeted a hose line at the room and started searching for her as they pushed back the heavy flames, the statement said. They found the woman, who was “clearly injured and unresponsive,” the statement said.

They took her outside and began advanced life support attempts, the statement said. Both women were taken to Athol Memorial Hospital and later to Boston hospitals.

“Tragically, the woman rescued from the home succumbed to her injuries,” the statement said.

Two other adults escaped from the home and were not injured, the statement said. Several dogs were rescued, but several others died in the fire, officials said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.