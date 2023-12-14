Filmmaker asks Rhode Islanders to share memories of Benny’s

But the last of its 32 stores closed six years ago in Greenville, leaving a void in many neighborhoods and forcing Rhode Islanders who grew up with Benny’s to find other places to buy their motor oil, Huffy bikes, gas grills, baseball gloves, toys, and that little light bulb in the back of their refrigerator.

PROVIDENCE — For 93 years, Benny’s was as much a part of Rhode Island as the Independent Man or the Big Blue Bug.

That sense of loss led to “Benny’s: The Musical.” And now, another project is in the works — Benny’s: The Documentary.

Advertisement

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, documentary filmmaker Dante Bellini Jr. joined Benny’s co-owner Arnold Bromberg to talk about why people remember Benny’s so fondly, why it closed, and how Rhode Islanders can play a role in the forthcoming documentary.

“We’re looking for primarily stories and old photos and new photos and videos,” Bellini said. “Just whatever connections people had. That could have been someone’s first bike. It could have been their first set of tires.”

Get Food & Dining in Rhode Island Sign up for news and updates about the best recipes to try, restaurants and bars to check out, and things to do on weekends in Rhode Island. Enter Email Sign Up

Or, he said, it could be the smell of Benny’s, which has been described (OK, by me) as “a beguiling blend of inner tubes, motor oil and paint thinner — with just a hint of bug spray.”

“We’ve heard literally thousands of anecdotes over the years about why people feel a certain way about Benny’s,” Bellini said. “People felt that their Benny’s was the only Benny’s.”

Those who wish to share their memories of their Benny’s should send an email to info@bennysmovie.com. Bellini said he’ll also set up Instagram and Facebook pages and a website. The documentary will come out in 2025 “with any luck,” he said, and this announcement is more or less a “casting call” for those who will be in the film.

Advertisement

But Bellini said it won’t just be a love letter to Benny’s. He said he also wants to examine how shopping habits have changed, and why small local chains such as Benny’s have gone out of business.

For many years, he said, Benny’s was ahead its time, pivoting to automotive supplies and electronics. But, he said, “Fast forward to the late ‘90s, the early 2000s, and to current time: Shopping dramatically changed.” At first, Benny’s faced threats from malls and big box retailers, and later it competed with Amazon and the home delivery craze, he said.

“What we’ve become as a society of consumers is, every day is Christmas,” Bellini said. “People are just getting these certain things all year long now.”

But society has lost something in the transition, including layaway plans and a personal touch, Bromberg said. “You lose a contact of someone who lives in your neighborhood, who knows you, knows your kids, knew your parents, knows when the kid’s going to be ready for a new bike,” he said. “That’s what’s gone.”

To get the latest episode each week, follow Rhode Island Report podcast on Apple Podcasts and other podcasting platforms, or listen in the player above.









Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.