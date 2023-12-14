Protesters demand cease-fire in Gaza, shut down key Boston intersection

Scores of protesters took over the intersection of State and Congress streets in downtown Boston around 5 p.m. Thursday to demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Holding signs reading “Justice”, “Cease Fire,” and “Peace,” the protesters shouted and chanted as they brought traffic to a standstill during the evening rush hour commute.
Several held a long, black banner with large white letters spelling out “ Jews Say: Cease Fire Now.” Some cars honked in response.
One protester said protesters chose to block the intersection in front of the historic Old State House for its strategic position in the heart of the financial district. They aim to disrupt “business as usual,” the protester said.
