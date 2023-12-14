Protesters demand cease-fire in Gaza, shut down key Boston intersection

Scores of protesters took over the intersection of State and Congress streets in downtown Boston around 5 p.m. Thursday to demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Holding signs reading “Justice”, “Cease Fire,” and “Peace,” the protesters shouted and chanted as they brought traffic to a standstill during the evening rush hour commute.

Several held a long, black banner with large white letters spelling out “ Jews Say: Cease Fire Now.” Some cars honked in response.