R.I. will receive more than $56m in opioid settlement with CVS, Walgreens, Walmart

Funds totaling $56.26 million are expected to begin flowing into the state in the beginning of 2024 and through 2037, with 80 percent going to the state and 20 percent going to each of the state’s cities and towns. The funds must be used for opioid treatment, prevention, and recovery efforts, and the breakdown of settlement amounts is about $21 million from CVS, $23 million from Walgreens, and $11 million from Walmart, according to the statement.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the settlements on Thursday “as part of a multistate effort to hold [the pharmacies] accountable for their role in furthering the devastating opioid epidemic in Rhode Island and across the country,” a statement from Neronha’s office said.

Rhode Island will receive more than $56 million from the latest round of opioid settlements from three national pharmacies: CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

“These national pharmacies decided to put profits over the people of Rhode Island, and indeed all Americans,” Neronha said in a statement. “And while no amount of money will ever be enough to undo the harm they have caused to Rhode Islanders and their families, through these now-finalized settlements, we can continue to fund desperately needed resources for treatment, prevention, and recovery efforts.”

Opioid sales in Rhode Island per capita were well above the national average from 2006 through 2014, according to the attorney general office’s complaint against the pharmacies.

“In 2014 alone, the volume of opioids sold in the state would provide every man, woman, and child in Rhode Island roughly 161 10mg pills,” Neronha’s office said.

From 2006 to 2019, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart together “held the majority of market share as buyers of opioids in Rhode Island,” the statement said.

Some CVS and Walgreens branches purchased and dispensed “alarming quantities of prescription opioids given the size of their communities.”

According to the data obtained by the state and shared by the attorney general’s office, in 2014, an East Providence CVS purchased over 800,000 dosage units, or over 25 million morphine milligram equivalents, in a community of just under 48,000 people. In 2012, a CVS in North Smithfield purchased enough dosage units of opioids to supply 80 dosage units to every resident in town. And between 2006 and 2014, one Woonsocket Walgreens purchased 5.4 million pills, and the city’s population size is approximately 42,000 people, the complaint filed by Neronha’s office said.

In 2022, there were over 430 deaths due to accidental overdoses in Rhode Island, and over 380 of those were attributed to opioids.

“The proliferation of prescription opioids also contributed to a sharp increase in the use of even more powerful drugs such as fentanyl and heroin, which are sometimes used by themselves, and other times used in combination with prescription opioids,” Neronha’s office said.

Pharmacies had a “crucial role to play in stopping the diversion of opioids but failed to do so,” Neronha’s office said. “The numbers alone should have made clear to the [pharmacies] that additional and better controls were needed.

The pharmacies had already been to subject prior legal action brought forward by the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Department of Justice concerning their opioid business practices. In April 2019, for example, CVS reached a $535,000 settlement related to allegations that several Rhode Island pharmacies filled prescriptions for Percocet that they had reason to know were forged, the attorney general’s office said.

The settlement announced Thursday is the latest in a series of agreements reached by Neronha that will bring nearly $330 million in cash and life-saving medication to Rhode Island, the statement said.

Neronha said his office has already directed some funds “for 70 badly needed in-patient treatment beds.”

In August 2022, Neronha reached a $4.9 million settlement with pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt, and in March 2022, the attorney general reached an $8.8 million settlement with Allergan, as well as a $100 million deal with Teva.

In January 2022, Neronha announced two major settlements with drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal, and McKesson for at least $90.8 million and the other with Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, an opioid manufacturer, for $21.1 million.

In February 2021, Neronha announced a $2.6 million settlement with McKinsey and Co., which was the management consulting firm that advised Purdue on marketing drugs like OxyContin at the height of the opioid epidemic.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com.