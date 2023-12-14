The town menorah was destroyed. Residents rallied to raise funds for a new one in time to celebrate the end of Hanukkah.

With tensions high over the Israel-Hamas war , many members of the Chabad of Shrewsbury feared the prominent symbol of their faith had been purposefully targeted — a destructive act of antisemitism in their own town. Fogelman understood their concerns but also knew there had been a storm on Sunday night, with winds so strong they rattled his home.

Rabbi Shmulik Fogelman did his best to remain calm as his phone kept ringing Monday morning. Each person had the same unfortunate news — the large gold-painted menorah on the town common had been damaged beyond repair overnight, its branches twisted and collapsed, in the middle of Hanukkah.

As police investigated, Fogleman focused on buying a new menorah. He created a GoFundMe that afternoon to pay for the cost. Within hours, it had surpassed its $2,500 goal.

“It was a little bit sad. But you’ve got to take any challenge, you have to really turn it into a positive. That’s really the message of Hanukkah: to take adversity and not only overcome it, but we have to make it into a holiday,” he said Wednesday. “So right away the goal was, let’s get a menorah up. Let’s get a bigger and better menorah.”

The community raised more than $4,000 after a menorah on Shrewsbury’s Town Common was found damaged Monday morning. Rabbi Shmulik Fogelman

On Tuesday, police concluded that heavy rainfall and powerful winds had knocked down the menorah, which came as a relief to the synagogue. But it was the outpouring of community support, especially in such trying times, that filled Fogleman with gratitude.

“There’s no question that there’s been a rise of antisemitism ... but there’s been a concurrent much larger rise in support,” particularly in the past couple of days, he said. “It’s a wonderful thing.”

Some people volunteered to build a new menorah. Another person said they could install stakes to make it more secure. A local real estate agent, Andrea Castinetti, offered to pay for a new one herself.

Fogleman said he has been inundated with phone calls and text messages from people offering support and assistance. As of Thursday, the campaign had raised more than $4,000.

“That’s been the message of the day. People have really turned out in droves to offer support,” Fogleman said.

On Thursday, there will be a lighting of the newly installed menorah in dedication to the last night of Hanukkah, set to take place at 4 p.m. on the town common. Castinetti is sponsoring the event, which will include a balloon station, an array of food, raffles for prizes, and music. The surplus funds from the campaign will go toward the Jewish Hospitality House and help pay for some of the festivity, Fogleman said.

“We’re going to come out through this challenge stronger than before,” he said. “It’s a very wonderful town.”

In the wake of recent events, Fogleman expects there to be a wide turnout.

“Evil, in general, is always going to be around. The only thing a person can do is always work against it,” he said. “To me, if someone did or didn’t do it, that wasn’t my concern. My concern was: how are we going to respond as a community to either losing our menorah or someone taking our menorah?”

