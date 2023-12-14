Six key developments in the R.I. bridge closure

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee and other state officials on Thursday provided an update on the closure of the Washington Bridge’s westbound lanes carrying Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River between East Providence and Providence.

1. Two-way traffic on Interstate 195 will resume Saturday morning — or sooner — when two emergency bypass lanes open on the east side of the Washington Bridge, allowing westbound traffic to cross the bridge again, Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. said.

The state has already paved one of the bypass lanes, and the second lane was being paved on Thursday, he said. The state must then paint stripes on the road and erect signs, but it’s possible those lanes could be open as early as Friday, he said.

Advertisement

“The bypass, keep in mind, is only two lanes,” Alviti said. “So there still will be a reduction in capacity to take the original traffic loads that were going on three or four lanes that go over in Washington Bridge previous to this event happen. So there will still be some consideration for people wanting to take detours if there’s too much of a traffic wait at the two lanes that we’re opening.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

2. A ferry service will begin transporting people between Bristol and Providence on Monday morning, Alviti said.

Three ferries will operate, carrying up to 500 people per hour, he said. Once people step off the ferry at India Point in Providence, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority will shuttle them to Kennedy Plaza, which has bus connections, and the Providence train station, he said.

At the Bristol end, shuttles will move passengers between the ferry and a park-and-ride at Colt State Park, he said.

Alviti said a storm might delay the start of the ferry service on Monday morning, but eventually ferries will depart every half hour beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

3. McKee said his administration welcomes the outside oversight that some are calling for, to examine why the Washington Bridge was in danger of collapsing, and how the state has responded.

“Certainly, I’ve been following the news, and oversight is on the lips of many, and we embrace that,” McKee said. “Whether it’s on the state level or on the federal level or whatever, whatever oversight here that sheds light on how we got here and how we can continue to respond in a way that creates safety for the people in the state of Rhode Island, we welcome that.”

But, he said, “We certainly want to make sure that the review is done in a way that is a very open-mind type of review, and not jump to conclusions. I think that that’s the environment that will be the most productive.”

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, and President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, issued a joint statement, saying, “Our chief concern right now is ensuring that RIDOT focuses on the safety of Rhode Islanders and making certain that people can get to work in an efficient manner. The time for scrutinizing the process that led to this bridge closure will come in the near future.”

Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee gestures to his hair while discussing getting a haircut as a way to continue to support small businesses during a press conference about the I-195 Washington Bridge closure at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Providence, Rhode Island. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

In addition, House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Patricia A. Serpa, a West Warwick Democrat, has said she would like to hold hearings once the immediate problem is addressed. “It’s UHIP on wheels,” she said, referring to the botched rollout of an expensive public-assistance computer system during the administration of then-governor Gina Raimondo. “Here we go again.”

Advertisement

And House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale, a Foster Republican, has called for oversight hearings, saying, “The administration’s collective response to the I-195 debacle is all too familiar — another colossal failure by those who are supposed to serve the people of Rhode Island.”

4. Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Tanner said her agency has heard from more than 150 businesses affected by the bridge closure.

Those businesses are reporting an inability to deliver or receive supplies, canceled medical and cosmetology appointments, and lost sales, she said. But also, she said, the agency is hearing about “a surprising and large number of canceled food orders and holiday parties and reservations, as far away as East Greenwich.”

Travel times have decreased since the bridge first closed on Monday, she said.

“So please, please, please do not abandon your local businesses,” Tanner said. “Just give yourself a little bit of extra time to get there. We need to have our businesses supported now more than ever. Many of our businesses earn 50 percent of their income in the month of December.”

She said Rhode Island Commerce needs to hear from more businesses about how the closure is impacting them. People can call (401) 521-HELP or go to CommerceRI.com.

McKee planned to join Tanner and Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Federal Hill on Thursday afternoon to speak with business owners about the current economic impact of the Washington Bridge closure, and to encourage Rhode Islanders to continue shopping and dining locally.

Advertisement

5. Mark S. Hayward, Rhode Island district director for the US Small Business Administration, said McKee has signed a letter seeking assistance from the US Small Business Administration, and a team is preparing to work with local small businesses.

That opens the door for economic injury disaster loans for up to $2 million, with interest rates between 3 percent and 4 percent, he said. Small businesses can get those loans even if they received disaster loans during the pandemic, he said.

Hayward said small businesses, as defined by the Small Business Administration, account for 98.9 percent of all businesses in Rhode Island.

“Small businesses, during this period of time between Thanksgiving and the New Year, will make it or break it,” he said. “It’s critical that people continue to go out to small support the small business community — buy local, dine local, dine small, find a small business. If you can’t get to that business and you want something from that business, call them, get a gift card.”

6. The state Department of Health is recommending immediately that pregnant people in the East Bay who are in labor use ambulances if they need to get to hospitals west of the Washington Bridge.

In a statement, the department said people should consult with health care professionals, and can contact an ambulance by calling 911.

Advertisement

“This recommendation is being made because of current traffic disruptions on the Washington Bridge. Currently, emergency vehicles (including ambulances) can travel westbound on the bridge,” the statement said. “Personal vehicles are not currently permitted to travel westbound on the Washington Bridge.”

In response to questions from reporters, McKee said it’s his understanding that people would be reimbursed for using ambulances in those situations.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.