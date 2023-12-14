‘A five-alarm fire’: Mass. children with behavioral health needs languish on wait lists for services, state survey shows

A workforce crisis combined with low reimbursement rates from insurers have caused access to support services such as in-home family counseling, life skills mentoring and behavioral therapy to deteriorate across the state, the survey found. Over an 11-month period ending in June, more than 4,200 families were waiting for services that help children control their behavioral problems and help families respond to symptoms before they worsen or spin out of control. Children who receive these services often have experienced trauma and struggle with a range of mental health problems, including depression, anxiety and feelings of loneliness, providers say.

That’s the core finding of an expansive survey released Thursday from a state association of mental and behavioral health providers, which found that the number of children waiting for services has soared by as much as 41% since July of last year.

Thousands of Massachusetts children with behavioral and mental health problems are languishing for weeks or even months on wait lists for therapeutic services because of a severe shortage of available workers.

The waits can be agonizingly long: Some families are waiting up to six months for in-home therapy for their children, according to the Association for Behavioral Healthcare, which represents 81 providers of community-based behavioral health services statewide.

“This is a five-alarm fire, and it’s really hard to predict what the consequences of not meeting these kids’ needs will be for these children and our society,” said Lydia Conley, president and chief executive officer of the association. “These children need help and the system is not able to help them — and that’s a terrifying feeling.”

The chief cause is a critical shortage of people willing to care for children in the community, which results in part from low insurance reimbursement rates. Nonprofit clinics and agencies that provide home care say they are struggling to recruit and retain clinicians when they can earn twice as much or more working in hospitals, schools or for private-pay clients. Since September 2021, more than 1,500 child-serving professionals have left their agencies, and more than a third of open positions among the providers surveyed by the Association for Behavioral Healthcare are going unfilled.

The state survey paints a bleak portrait of the state’s social safety net for children with behavioral and mental health problems and comes at a time when hospitals across the state are already reporting unprecedented volumes of mental health patients. Two years ago, the American Academy of Pediatrics declared a “national emergency” in children’s mental health, citing soaring rates of depression, anxiety, trauma, loneliness, and suicidality.

Because of staffing shortages, providers are having to turn away children with behavioral health disorders in record numbers. The Home for Little Wanderers, one of New England’s largest community-based providers of mental health services for children, estimates that its wait list for outpatient services has swelled to about 300 children, from 30 to 40 children a few years ago. The Boston-based nonprofit said its in-home therapy program is serving roughly half the children and families that it did just two years ago.

Lesli Suggs, president and chief executive officer of Home for Little Wanderers, said the provider has to stretch to pay people with advanced degrees up to $60,000 a year, but those workers are leaving because they can make at least twice that amount working in private practice for people willing to pay out of pocket. Others can make a similar amount without leaving their home, she noted, due to the expansion of telehealth services since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The whole system is fragile,” Suggs said. “Now I don’t even want go out and market our services, because I’m afraid all we will do is build up a wait list of kids and parents that we can’t serve.”

The Association for Behavioral Health surveyed 30 provider organizations across the state that together served 15,540 children and adolescents over the 11 months ending in June of this year. The survey found that families insured by MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, were waiting an average of 20.5 weeks for in-home therapy services; and those with private insurance were waiting even longer, an average of 26.5 weeks.

“Imagine having a child with a broken arm and a doctor saying, ‘We can’t get you in for six months,’?” said Karin Jeffers, president and CEO of Clinical and Support Options Inc., a behavioral health nonprofit with six offices in western and central Massachusetts. “We would never accept that in the physical health world, and it shouldn’t be a different standard for families living with mental health challenges.”

The workforce pressures are also forcing a growing number of providers to shutter programs that serve children with mental health and behavioral disorders. Fully 38 community-based programs, including 17 in-home therapy programs, have ceased operating since the fall of 2019, the association survey found.

Across the state, providers are scaling back their services to avoid placing families on extended wait lists. Clinical and Support Options said it is serving roughly half as many families as it did a year ago, largely because of the workforce crisis. The nonprofit expects to serve a total of 456 families with children this year through in-home therapy and intensive care coordination services. That’s down from 877 families in 2014, the agency said.

“It hasn’t been intentional. If you don’t have the staff, you can’t provide the services,” Jeffers said. “The reality is, people have choices, and they can make the same or more pay to do less stressful work that’s not community.”

Suggs, the CEO of the Home for Little Wanderers, is worried about the long-term effects of children going without services. “These children are not doing as well in school. Their learning is impaired. They might become hospitalized,” she said. “We’re already seeing more families at the brink ... who can’t take care of their child in the way they would want to, because they don’t have that in-home support.”





Chris Serres can be reached at chris.serres@globe.com. Follow him @ChrisSerres.