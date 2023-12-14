RI DEM urges pet owners urged to limit comingling of dogs to protect against unknown respiratory illness

Dr. Shelly Pancoast, president of the Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association, said the illness, which is similar to kennel cough and can lead to pneumonia, has killed about 10 dogs in Rhode Island, some younger than 2 years old. The infection has been reported in at least 15 states.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, and state veterinarians are asking the public to limit the comingling of dogs to protect against a serious canine respiratory illness.

“It’s not a huge number but they are typically young, healthy dogs dying in dramatic fashions, so it’s sticking in our minds,” said Pancoast, who is an emergency clinician at Ocean State Veterinary Specialists.

State Veterinarian Scott Marshall said, “Fatalities have been rare,” and there is no need to panic.

He recommended social distancing with dogs and good sanitation measures for businesses that work with pets, like kennels, doggie daycares, and groomers.

There is no definitive test for the illness. The first sign is a cough that can persist for days or weeks in young healthy dogs with no risk factors.

“It progressed to pneumonia,” Pancoast said. “Some who had to be on a ventilator passed away. We started keeping track of cases to see if we could find commonality between these dogs.”

Pancoast said her clinic has partnered with the University of New Hampshire to investigate the cases.

“They have a theory that there is a bacteria that can’t be cultured,” she said.

If dogs show symptoms of a respiratory infection, Marshall said to isolate them, like people did during the COVID pandemic.

The infection is believed to be resistant to antibiotic treatments.

“The vast majority of (dogs) are making a full recovery,” said Marshall, noting dogs that receive regular vaccinations have had less serious cases.

