Two adults injured when school bus hits multiple vehicles outside Grew Elementary in Hyde Park

Two people were injured when a Boston Public Schools bus collided with several vehicles Thursday morning outside the Grew Elementary School in Hyde Park, officials said.
According to Boston police, the school bus hit multiple vehicles and two adults were injured. The injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.
The incident did not involve any students, said Max Baker, a BPS spokesman.
The crash took place around 8:17 a.m. on Gordon Avenue, officials said.
This is a developing story.
