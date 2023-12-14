US Patent and Trademark Office to open new Strafford County location

The New Hampshire office is expected to open after December 2025, and it’s designed to be a resource center. One goal is that the new office will increase outreach to small businesses, veterans, people with low incomes, and those who have been geographically underrepresented in patent filings.

It will be the state’s first community outreach office, designed to serve innovators and entrepreneurs from around Northern New England.

The US Patent and Trademark Office announced Wednesday that it will be setting up shop in Strafford County, N.H.

Kathi Vidal, under secretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the US Patent and Trademark office, said she expects the New Hampshire office to increase economic activity in the region.

“These new offices support the [Biden] Administration’s commitment to drive economic growth and job creation by enhancing USPTO’s ability to meet people where they are and connect them with important resources to help inspire and strengthen the innovation ecosystem,” she said in a written statement Wednesday.

The new offices are part of a law signed in December 2022 called Unleashing American Innovators Act of 2022. They looked at criteria like how many patent-intensive industries are in the area, and the proximity of research-intensive institutions.

Strafford County was selected because of its diversity in business ownership and because it’s close to higher education, according to the announcement. It’s also a jurisdiction where women, minorities, and veteran-owned businesses make up less than 45 percent of total business ownership.

Strafford County is home to the University of New Hampshire and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Manufacturing is the sector that employs the most people.

