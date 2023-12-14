What to know about the Boston fertility doctor accused of impregnating patient with his own sperm

Here’s an overview on the case, which is the subject of a pending lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Boston.

A Maine woman has accused a retired Massachusetts physician and pioneer in fertility treatment, Dr. Merle Berger, of impregnating her with his own sperm when she expected to receive anonymous-donor sperm during an artificial insemination procedure decades ago.

Who is accusing Berger, and what does she say happened?

Sarah Depoian alleges in court papers that she went to Berger’s Dedham office in 1980 for an intrauterine insemination, a method to improve the chances of fertilization. He told her she would receive sperm from “a medical resident who resembled her husband, who did not know her, and whom she did not know.” Instead, he “inserted his own sperm into her body,” she alleges.

Advertisement

Has Berger responded to the allegations?

Berger’s lawyer, Ian J. Pinta, said “the allegations, which have changed repeatedly in the six months since the plaintiff’s attorney first contacted Dr. Berger, have no legal or factual merit, and will be disproven in court.” (Depoian’s lawyer denied that the allegations have changed.)

Pinta said the accusations “concern events from over 40 years ago, in the early days of artificial insemination. At a time before sperm banks and IVF, it was dramatically different from modern-day fertility treatment.”

How did the alleged deception come to light?

Late last year, Depoian’s daughter, 42-year-old Carolyn Bester, took a home DNA test that led her to suspect that Berger was her biological father, the suit alleges. When confronted by Depoian recently, Berger didn’t deny that he had used his own sperm, according to the lawsuit.

Are these allegations unprecedented?

No. A number of similar accusations have come to light in recent years as people research their ancestry through genetic testing companies such as 23andMe. Most cases date to the 1960s and ‘70s, before there were sperm banks. But just last week, a physician in Washington surrendered his license after a patient accused him of artificially inseminating her with his own sperm in 2009.

Advertisement

And last year, a New York woman sued her gynecologist after her 37-year-old son’s genetic research identified the doctor, who has since died, as his father. Also last year, a jury awarded $8.75 million to a couple and their daughters who sued a fertility doctor, accusing him of impregnating her with his own sperm in 1979 and 1984.

How prominent was Dr. Berger in his field?

Quite prominent. In 1986, he and three other doctors founded Boston IVF, now among the nation’s largest infertility treatment centers, with clinics in six states.

For decades, Berger trained Harvard Medical School residents and fellows as a clinical faculty member at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. A blog post on the Boston IVF website, honoring his retirement in 2020, called Berger’s career “essentially the history of IVF in America.”

His 2020 book, “Conception: A Fertility Doctor’s Memoir,” chronicles the early days of fertility treatment.

“Until the advent of sperm banks in the 1980s, couples who needed donor sperm were treated, in retrospect, remarkably haphazardly,” he wrote. Doctors would “search out healthy-appearing young men” and offer them “$50 per donated specimen.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.