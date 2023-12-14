Worcester man who allegedly kidnapped a young girl and threw her off a bridge is now charged with rape

In court papers, the defense attorney for Hubert wrote that he learned through discovery from prosecutors that the girl, who is now about 14, recently disclosed the sexual assault to her therapist.

Joshua Hubert, 41, appeared in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated rape, according to court records. Hubert is accused of choking the girl during the sexual assault and for being more than five years older than his alleged victim, records show.

A Worcester man charged in 2017 with choking a 7-year-old girl and throwing her off the Interstate 295 bridge into Lake Quinsigamond is now accused of raping the child, who survived by swimming to shore and knocking on the door of a home in Shrewsbury.

Superior Court Judge James G. Reardon Jr released Hubert on personal recognizance. Hubert has been out on $50,000 cash bail on the original charges since January 2018 and is no longer required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, records show. Hubert had no prior criminal record, officials said.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office did not seek a change in Hubert’s bail status given that the new charges stem from the same incident and the amount of money he would lose for violating any bail conditions, a spokeswoman said.

Hubert allegedly kidnapped the child from her grandparents Worcester home around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2017. Hubert had earlier attended a barbecue at the girl’s grandparents’ home where he was a familiar figure through his friendship with the child’s father, according to law enforcement officials and relatives.

Hubert took the girl in his car and drove around for 90 minutes, authorities said in 2017. He then stopped his car on the I-290 bridge connecting Worcester to Shrewsbury and threw her into the water.

The child, referred to in court records as K.T., swam to shore and knocked on the door of a waterfront home around 4 a.m. She was soaking wet and wearing pajamas and had no shoes. She asked for her parents, the resident told the Globe at the time.

Hubert was arrested on Aug. 31, 2017, and pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping of a child, strangulation, and attempted murder. Bail was originally set at $1 million cash, but it was later reduced to $50,000 cash, which Hubert posted Jan. 29, 2018. Hubert, who had no prior criminal record, was placed on house arrest and ordered to wear a GPS tracking device.

His trial was set for March 2020 but was postponed when the courts closed due to the COVID pandemic, records show. During the succeeding years, Hubert has complied with bail requirements and is no longer required to wear a GPS device, records show.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.