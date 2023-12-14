Man accused of fatally shooting woman inside Worcester massage parlor ordered held without bail

Authorities say surveillance video showed Santos-Padgett pulling up to the business in a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue early that morning. The victim let Santos-Padgett into the building and the two went inside a room, where “a noise that appeared to be a single gunshot was heard,” prosecutors wrote in court papers.

Marcel Santos-Padgett, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges in the shooting death of the victim at a business at 383 Pleasant St. on Nov. 23. The victim’s name has not been released. Prosecutors did not identify the business by name in court records, but the address is listed for Angie’s Bodywork Spa.

A Leicester man accused of fatally shooting a woman inside a Worcester massage parlor on Thanksgiving Day was ordered held without bail at an arraignment Wednesday as he faces charges including first-degree murder, according to court records.

Santos-Padgett emerged from the room holding “what appears to be a firearm” and got back into his car and drove away, prosecutors said.

Around 11:30 a.m., Worcester police responded to the business for a report of a “possible medical issue” where a man flagged them down and took them to the victim, according to police. The woman was given medical attention before she was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The woman died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to court records.

Santos-Padgett was arrested the same day as the shooting. Officers “got a clear photo of Santos-Padgett” while watching surveillance video and identified him through his RMV photo, court records show.

Two days later, investigators recovered a “high-capacity” firearm inside his home that is “capable of receiving more than 10 rounds.” Prosecutors say the gun seen on video had a green laser sight, and the weapon found in Santos-Padgett’s home also had a green laser sight.

Santos-Padgett is due back in court Jan. 30. His attorney, Elliot Levine, declined to comment on Thursday.

