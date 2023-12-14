Cornel West says university presidents gave ‘weak’ answers on antisemitism but shouldn’t lose their jobs

“I think they were weak in part because we no longer have university presidents who speak with a moral clarity and the kind of passion required,” West told reporters at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor. “You could just see the tutoring from the lawyerly consultants that they had...that didn’t allow them to speak what’s on their hearts and minds.”

WASHINGTON — Former Harvard professor Cornel West, a progressive activist running for president as an independent, said on Thursday that the leaders of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania gave “weak” answers about campus antisemitism but “absolutely” shouldn’t lose their jobs over their comments.

“Say your defense of Jewish students. Be honest about it. But be honest in your defense of Palestinian students,” continued West, a longtime outspoken supporter of Palestinians. “Say what you believe. We don’t get that any more. It’s sad.”

Their equivocal responses to a question last week about whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ codes of conduct demonstrated the “the corporatization and commodification of education around the world,” West said. But, he added, forcing them to resign over those answers would only be a further surrender to that new culture.

“Should that lead toward them...losing their jobs?” he said. “Absolutely not.”

“Since when can you have donors and benefactors get together and dictate whose president of major institutions, let alone these ruling-class institutions like Harvard and Penn and so forth? My God, what kind of vulgarity are we talking about? What happened to robust discourse?,” West continued. “This isn’t this isn’t Wall Street. This isn’t Silicon Valley. This isn’t hedge fund land. These are universities.”

Harvard’s Claudine Gay, MIT’s Sally Kornbluth and UPenn’s Liz Magill have been under fire since a Dec. 5 House hearing on campus antisemitism. Magill resigned, but the governing boards at Harvard and MIT have supported their presidents despite calls for their ouster from some alumni, donors and politicians. The House on Thursday passed a resolution condemning their testimony as “evasive and dismissive.”

West, a philosopher and political activist, resigned from his teaching position at Harvard in 2021 after he said the university denied his request to be considered for tenure. Among the reasons he gave in his resignation letter was the “cowardly deference to the anti-Palestinian prejudices of the Harvard administration.”

Now a professor of philosophy and Christian practice at Union Theological Seminary in New York, he joined students at UCLA last month as part of a nationwide student walkout to protest what he called “the genocidal and barbaric attack on Gaza” by Israel in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks.

West on Thursday decried what he called the “vicious attacks of Hamas” on Israel on Oct. 7 and said that if he were a university president he would be “fundamentally committed in a non-negotiable way to the respect of each and every student, no matter who they are.”

“I would say...as a president of a university that our Jewish students are just as precious as our Palestinian students, our Palestinian students are just as precious as our Black students, our Black students are just as precious as our white Catholics students, on and on and on,” West said.

He said he would engage students from all different backgrounds to talk about the issue. Asked if it was acceptable to have a Harvard president who provided such a weak answer on the question of antisemitism, West said that forcing out Gay could cause more problems.

“Whoever comes after will be even more fearful of the donors, more fearful of the benefactors,” he said.

But West also questioned the motivations of Harvard’s top oversight board in supporting Gay through the controversy.

“If it’s just a PR move and it doesn’t move toward substantive, robust conversation about a complex issue that has to do with Jews and Palestinians, Israel and in the Middle East and so forth, then even that’s still superficial,” he said.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.