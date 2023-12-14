Court upholds gag order in Trump’s civil fraud trial

Instead, the appellate judges wrote, Trump’s lawyers should’ve followed the normal appeals process by asking Engoron to reverse the gag order and then, if denied, fighting that decision in a higher court.

A four-judge panel in the state’s mid-level appellate court ruled Thursday that Trump’s lawyers erred by suing trial Judge Arthur Engoron, who imposed the gag order in October after Trump disparaged his law clerk.

NEW YORK — A New York appeals court has again upheld a gag order that bars Donald Trump from commenting about court personnel in his civil fraud trial, ruling Thursday that the former president’s lawyers used the wrong legal mechanism to fight the restriction.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise said the decision denies his client “the only path available to expedited relief and places his fundamental constitutional rights in a procedural purgatory.”

“We filed the petition because the ordinary appellate process is essentially pointless in this context as it cannot possibly be completed in time to reverse the ongoing harm,” Kise said.

The appeals court ruling came a day after testimony wrapped in the 2½-month trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit. Closing arguments are scheduled for Jan. 11 in the case, which threatens Trump’s real estate empire. Engoron said he hopes to have a verdict by the end of January.

Trump’s lawyers sued Engoron in last month, objecting to the gag order as an abuse of power. They filed the lawsuit under a state law known as Article 78, which allows lawsuits over some judicial decisions.

The four-judge panel ruled that Trump’s gag order can’t be challenged that way, citing a prior ruling from the state’s highest court that characterized such lawsuits as an “extraordinary remedy.”

“Here, the gravity of potential harm is small, given that the Gag Order is narrow, limited to prohibiting solely statements regarding the court’s staff,” the panel wrote.

Engoron imposed the gag order Oct. 3 after Trump, the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, posted a derogatory comment about the judge’s law clerk to social media. The post, which included a baseless allegation about the clerk’s personal life, came on the second day of the trial.

Judge David Friedman of the appeals court suspended the gag order on Nov. 16, citing “constitutional and statutory” concerns, but a four-judge panel restored it on Nov. 30.

Over the trial’s first few weeks, Engoron fined Trump $15,000 for violating the gag order. The judge expanded the order — which initially covered only parties in the case — to include lawyers after Trump’s attorneys questioned the law clerk’s prominent role on the bench.

Support for Trump strong in Michigan poll

Donald Trump holds a commanding 50-point lead over Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley among Republican primary voters in Michigan, most of whom believe Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election and say he “did nothing wrong” in his response, according to a Washington Post-Monmouth University poll.

Almost 8 in 10 Democratic primary voters support President Biden for their party’s nomination, although Democrats are much less enthusiastic about Biden than Republicans are about Trump.

The Post-Monmouth poll finds 63 percent of potential Republican primary voters in Michigan support former president Trump for the party’s nomination, compared with 13 percent who support former UN ambassador Haley and 13 percent who back DeSantis, Florida’s governor. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie stands at 5 percent, while entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has 3 percent support. A 71 percent majority say Trump would be their first or second choice for the nomination, followed by DeSantis at 42 percent and Haley at 29 percent.

Trump’s Michigan support is on par with national polls but higher than in other states with early primaries or caucuses. Trump stood at 51 percent in a Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa poll released this week and 46 percent in Post-Monmouth polls of Republican voters in New Hampshire last month and South Carolina in September.

For the past three years, the Michigan Republican Party has been a cauldron of election denialism, and one factor behind Trump’s stronger standing in Michigan is broader acceptance of his false claims of voter fraud in 2020. Almost 2 in 3 (64 percent) Michigan Republican voters say Biden won the 2020 election only because of voter fraud, compared with 55 percent of GOP voters in New Hampshire and 57 percent in South Carolina.

Of those Michigan Republicans who believe voter fraud claims, 81 percent support Trump for the nomination, compared with 25 percent support among voters who say “Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square.” Among those Republicans who do not believe Trump’s false claims, Haley leads with 35 percent support, the only subgroup in the poll in which Trump doesn’t have an advantage.

Asked about Trump’s actions after the 2020 election, 53 percent say he did nothing wrong, 32 percent say he did something wrong but that it was not criminal, and 11 percent say they believe he committed a crime. The former president has been indicted by a federal grand jury and by a Georgia grand jury over efforts to subvert the results of the election.

Ky. court backs GOP-drawn congressional districts

Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Republican-drawn boundaries for state House and congressional districts, rejecting Democratic claims that the majority party’s mapmaking amounted to gerrymandering in violation of the state’s constitution.

The court noted that an alternative proposal would have resulted in nearly the same lopsided advantage for Republicans in Kentucky House elections and would not have altered the GOP’s 5-1 advantage in US House seats from the Bluegrass State.

The new district boundaries were passed by the GOP-dominated legislature over Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s vetoes in early 2022. The new maps were used in last year’s election.

The justices referred to redistricting as an “inherently political process” assigned to the legislature.

“An expectation that apportionment will be free of partisan considerations would thus not only be unrealistic, but also inconsistent with our constitution’s assignment of responsibility for that process to an elected political body,” Justice Angela McCormick Bisig wrote in the majority opinion.

The court concluded that the once-a-decade mapmaking did not violate Kentucky’s constitution. It upheld a lower court ruling that had concluded the new boundaries amounted to “partisan gerrymanders,” but said the constitution doesn’t explicitly forbid the consideration of partisan interests during redistricting.

Ramaswamy asserts conspiracy theories

In the final weeks before the Iowa caucuses, Vivek Ramaswamy, the entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate, is pressing an unusual strategy: leaning into conspiracy theories.

At a CNN town hall Wednesday evening in Des Moines, Abby Phillip, the CNN anchor, asked Ramaswamy about previous comments in which he had said that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was an “inside job” — a claim for which there is no evidence and which has been refuted by numerous criminal indictments and bipartisan congressional investigations.

Instead of walking back his remarks, he dug in.

“The reality is, we know that there were federal law enforcement agents in the field. We don’t know how many,” Ramaswamy told the audience at Grand View University, at which point Phillip interrupted him to clarify. “There’s no evidence that there were federal agents in the crowd,” she said. Ramaswamy suggested, without providing specific details, that he had seen “multiple informants suggesting that they were.”

He turned to another conspiracy theory — involving the kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. He claimed, of some defendants in that case, that “government agents put them up to do something they otherwise wouldn’t have done.” (That claim also has no evidence to support it.)

“I don’t want to have to interrupt you, I really don’t, but I don’t want you to mislead the audience here —” Phillip began, before Ramaswamy redirected and claimed that it was “mainstream media” outlets that were misleading.

