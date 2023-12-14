Giuliani’s words used against him in poll worker defamation trial

“Never pick on someone smaller than you. Never be a bully,” said Michael Gottlieb, an attorney for the plaintiffs who quoted from a memoir the former New York mayor wrote after the World Trade Center attacks. It’s a lesson Giuliani said he learned from his father.

Rudy Giuliani repeatedly promised that he would use his defamation trial to explain why he falsely claimed two Georgia poll workers helped steal the 2020 election. Instead, he was silent in court. But jurors still heard the words of the former personal attorney for Donald Trump, dating back to the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, and extending to as recently as this week.

“Those are wise words,” Gottlieb said. “If only Mr. Giuliani had listened.”

Instead, Gottlieb said, Giuliani continued to lie about Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, mother and daughter election workers who testified that they were inundated with vicious threats and racist insults after he falsely accused them of helping fake the Georgia election results to the detriment of Republican incumbent Trump.

Gottlieb was giving a closing statement Thursday in the trial after Giuliani, who had repeatedly said he planned to testify in his defamation damages trial, declined to take the stand.

Outside court Monday, Giuliani told reporters “everything I said about them is true.” Giuliani agreed before trial not to contest that his claims about the two women were false; Judge Beryl A. Howell found in August that they were defamatory. The jury is being asked only how much Giuliani owes Freeman and Moss for the avalanche of vitriol that derailed their lives. The pair are asking a federal jury in Washington, D.C., to award them up to $47 million in damages.

“Day after day Mr. Giuliani reminds you who he is,” Gottlieb told the jury. “The defense strategy in this case is no secret,” the attorney continued, “Rich famous people have valuable reputations, and ordinary people are irrelevant, replaceable, worthless. Mr. Giuliani’s defense is his reputation, his comfort, and his goals are more important than those of Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. That is a fiction and it ends today.”

Gottlieb said that when Giuliani wrote his memoir, the one-time US attorney “appreciated that civil servants are by and large decent people who work to make our country better.” Now, Gottlieb said, Giuliani only cares about himself, continuing to profit off election lies with appearances on right-wing media.

In response, defense attorney Joseph D. Sibley IV said Giuliani did not take the stand out of respect for two women who “have been through enough.” He said that “of course” nothing untoward happened during the Georgia vote count. But Sibley argued Giuliani shouldn’t have to pay a “catastrophic” amount of money to them because other figures were as or more responsible for disseminating the false claims. And he said no greater good would come from forcing Giuliani to pay a hefty penalty.

“People who believe this stuff are still doing to believe it no matter what,” Sibley said. He argued Giuliani was one of those people. “Mr. Giuliani is a good man,” he said, while conceding that “he hasn’t exactly helped himself with some of the things that happened in the past few days.”

Defendants very rarely risk testifying at trial. In Giuliani’s specific situation, he is already facing criminal indictment in a Georgia 2020 election case, and identified as an uncharged “Co-Conspirator 1″ in Trump’s federal election obstruction case, meaning he could have had to repeatedly assert his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination in cross-examination.

The trial started Monday, and both women gave tearful testimony before the plaintiffs rested their case Wednesday night.

Earlier in the week Freeman described the comfortable life she was living as an independent business executive, in a house she’d lived in for 20 years, until Dec. 4, 2020, when nasty, racist messages began streaming in after Giuliani said she submitted thousands of false ballots for Joe Biden in the presidential election.

She went to a police station and handed her phone to a lieutenant, who answered some of the threatening calls. Then, it got worse.

“They started coming to the house with bullhorns,” Freeman said. “Now you’re actually coming to the house? I was scared. I was scared because I didn’t know, now they’re coming to kill me. I was just scared.”

Freeman had to abandon her longtime home, and subsequent months saw her moving from place to place with her belongings in her car. She wept as she described feeling homeless.

Freeman said the false claims ruined her reputation, and quashed her dreams of expanding her clothing boutique called “Ruby’s Unique Treasures.” She was wearing a “Lady Ruby” T-shirt while working as an election official in Atlanta on Nov. 3, 2020, which was how people quickly tracked her down once Giuliani publicly identified her.

The threats came through voice mail, email, text message, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram. “You are dead,” one person wrote. “Your family and you are now criminals and traitors to the union. BLM wants the cops to go away, good they are in the way of my ropes and your tree.”

She testified that she had hoped to open a brick-and-mortar store, but can’t use her name or advertise anymore.

“I don’t have my name anymore,” Freeman said through tears. “That’s the only thing in life, the only thing you have is your name. My life is just messed up, all because of somebody putting me out there on blast, tweeting my name out.”