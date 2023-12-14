House passes defense policy bill, a rebuke of GOP’s far-right fringe

The sprawling bill — numbering 3,000-plus pages — is a product of months of negotiations between leaders from both political parties who worked to bypass most of the demands made by hard-line House Republicans.

The $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act was approved by a vote of 310-118, having passed the Senate by an overwhelming margin Wednesday night. It proceeds next to the White House, where President Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law.

The House, in a decisive vote Thursday, passed the annual defense authorization bill, delivering a bipartisan rebuke to its most conservative members who had sought to infuse the legislation with a wish list of provisions targeting Pentagon policies on abortion, diversity, and LGBTQ+ rights.

It authorizes expanded military partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and Europe — ongoing efforts aimed at countering China and Russia, respectively — and structural improvements at several Defense Department facilities. The legislation includes a 5.2 percent pay raise for military personnel. It also directs the procurement of new weapons and missile defense systems and outlines a host of other national security imperatives.

Notably, the NDAA also extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which the Biden administration has used to help support Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia, through fiscal 2027. However, the bulk of any future Ukraine aid — proposed spending included in an emergency national security funding request from the White House — remains mired in partisan battles and appears unlikely to pass Congress this year, if at all.

Representative Adam Smith of Washington, the House Armed Services Committee’s top Democrat, acknowledged that the two sides had “disagreements” as they worked through the final compromise legislation, saying, “There are a lot of things in this bill that I do not like.” But in the end, he added, “You cannot oppose this bill and claim that you support the national security of this country.”

"I really don’t understand where people get the idea that the way the world works is you get absolutely everything you want," Smith said, taking aim at Republicans complaining about the compromise. "Apparently you don’t like democracy because that’s what democracy is. You compromise and you work with people."

Over the summer, the typically bipartisan NDAA became ground zero in the nation’s increasingly polarized culture wars, as hard-right Republicans leveraged the GOP’s fragile House majority to attach various provisions aimed at dismantling what they called the military’s "woke" policies on abortion, race, and gender-affirming health care.

The Senate subsequently passed a very different NDAA, one largely devoid of such provisions. The dramatic gap between the two chambers had led some congressional staff and defense analysts to wonder whether Congress would be able to reconcile the two bills or if, for the first time in decades, lawmakers would fail to agree upon what is widely considered must-pass legislation.

The compromise bill approved Thursday stripped away nearly all of the hard right’s culture-war provisions — including a measure that would have barred the Defense Department from reimbursing travel costs incurred by service members who travel out of state to obtain an abortion. Several members of the House Freedom Caucus assailed the bill in floor speeches leading up to the vote, characterizing it as a betrayal of conservative values.

“A vote for this bill is a perpetuation of the woke policies undermining our military, bringing down the morale driving down recruiting and now undermining the civil liberties of the American people,” Representative Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, said.

Advertisement

“With this NDAA conference report you almost feel like a parent who’s sent a child off to summer camp, and they’ve come back a monster,” said Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican. “That’s what we’ve done. This bill came back in far worse shape.”

Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Armed Services Committee pushed back against that claim and urged those unhappy with it to embrace the bill’s measures to protect national security.

“I’ll be the first to admit, we didn’t get all the priorities we wanted. But you know what? The Senate is pretty disappointed they didn’t get the priorities they wanted either,” Representative Mike D. Rogers, an Alabama Republican and the committee’s chairman, told his colleagues. He insisted, too, that the bill still contains several Republican victories, saying, “It goes a long way toward ending woke policies being forced on our service members by left-wing bureaucrats.”

"This bill is a compromise, but it’s a good compromise," Rogers said.

A Republican Senate aide said Wednesday that House hard-liners’ insistence on ramming through a deeply conservative version of the NDAA had dealt a blow to Republicans’ leverage in the negotiations despite the GOP’s control of the House.

Republicans had to fight “tooth and nail” even to retain a provision — initially proposed by the Biden administration — allowing the Defense Department to assist the Department of Homeland Security as it confronts a surge of illegal migration at the US-Mexico border, the aide said.