Is it OK if AI surpasses us?

But he’s not a biologist. He’s a computer scientist. And this helps explain why artificial intelligence holds such promise in medicine.

Manolis Kellis is an MIT professor who is doing groundbreaking work in human biology. He’s exploring how genes work at the most fundamental level and what goes wrong at that level to cause disease.

I asked Kellis to be my guest on the latest episode of “Say More,” the podcast from Globe Opinion, because I wanted to better understand how the latest generation of AI is substantially better than the “big data” tools scientists have been using for more than a decade. He says AI no longer merely recognizes interesting patterns in data; it now essentially understands the data on some level because it builds its own representations of the world.

How much better can it still get? We discuss that, plus:

* Why he’s not worried about AI making some mistakes, because that might be the price of a system that makes creative suggestions.

* Why he thinks AI will soon outperform humans at most intellectual tasks.

* And why he doesn’t mind if AI comes for his own job on campus someday.

Brian Bergstein is the deputy managing editor of Ideas. He can be reached at brian.bergstein@globe.com.