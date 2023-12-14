Women, liberate yourselves from caring about getting it all done

The colloquial term for this scrolling marquee of quotidian concerns — the invisible work of managing a household and the various and sundry needs of the people in it — is “the mental load.” It’s not just a nighttime thing: At any given moment, I could be paralyzed by anxiety over everything from the status of our toilet paper supply (critical) to the condition of the dishwasher’s food trap (unspeakable) to the date of my husband’s office Christmas party (I am never invited to this and hence should not care, and yet).

A few nights ago, I jolted awake at three o’clock in the morning in a state of panic. There’s an expression my mother-in-law uses to describe this type of insomnia, which snatches you out of sleep and catapults you into a multihour spiral of despair, your thoughts racing as fast as your heartbeat: “The demons were dancing,” she says. On this particular weeknight, the demons were dancing to a demented stream-of-consciousness monologue that went something like this: You need to repaint the moldings in the bathroom you never baked your husband a birthday cake isn’t the furnace repair guy coming this week when was the last time you exfoliated.

Also known as “worry work,” the mental load tends to get especially intense in these weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, what with the added burdens of cooking, baking, gift giving, party going, and individually bedazzling 600 pine cones for the Woodland Fantasy-themed mantlepiece you saved to Pinterest back in January 2019 but are definitely finally going to make this year. But it’s always there, babbling away in the background, a litany of all the things that must be done to keep your household from descending into chaos and your children from turning feral.

Which brings us to the most important aspect of the mental load discourse: that centered as it is on the domestic realm, this is a gendered phenomenon. Even in our egalitarian times, even in egalitarian marriages, the cognitive work of keeping the household to-do list falls disproportionately on women.

Although feminist thinkers have danced around the idea of the mental load for decades — including Simone de Beauvoir, who in 1949 compared the work of household upkeep to the mythical Sisyphus’s cursed assignment to push a rock up a hill, forever — the concept had a breakout moment in 2017, when writer Gemma Hartley penned an essay in Harper’s Bazaar titled “Women Aren’t Nags — We’re Just Fed Up.” Hartley lamented that men neither appreciate nor even understand just how much effort it takes to keep a household running, using as an example a catastrophic Mother’s Day incident in which she asked her husband, as a gift, to hire a housekeeper to deep clean their bathrooms.

“What I wanted was for him to ask friends on Facebook for a recommendation, call four or five more services, do the emotional labor I would have done if the job had fallen to me,” she wrote. But instead, the husband called one service, balked at the cost, and decided to clean the bathrooms himself — “leaving me to care for our children as the rest of the house fell into total disarray.”

Hartley’s essay struck a nerve and set the tone for a lot of the discourse that followed. Social scientists expounded on why this type of work tends to fall to women; op-ed writers lamented it as a seemingly unbreachable final frontier in feminist progress; and one author’s quest to gamify the problem resulted in a New York Times best-selling book. By 2022, the notion of women as preternaturally solicitous household managers and caretakers of everyone else’s needs (and of men as self-centered boors who never do anything except make life difficult for their long-suffering wives) was rooted deep enough to bear fruit, literally, in the form of what is now known as the “Peach Mom” comic. You may have seen it: On one side, a woman contemplates a single peach sitting on the counter and decides to save it for her children: “They love peaches so much!” On the other side, a man contemplates the same peach and decides to put it in his morning smoothie as “a special treat.” The comic is titled “One of the [many] differences between me and my husband.”

Peach Mom distilled into a single, viral image what had long been an animating principle of the “mental load” discourse: that this burden falls disproportionately on women because of the shortcomings of men. When a woman does too much, she’s picking up the slack of the thoughtless husband who never anticipates the needs of others, who never helps out without being asked, who doesn’t even think to add peaches to the grocery list after he snarfs down the last one.

But what if women are doing too much because they’re just, you know, doing too much?

Last week, a thought-provoking post came across my social media feed from the Atlantic writer Olga Kazan. A friend of her husband’s was staying at their house for two days, and Kazan was easing the mental load of the visit, she explained, by simply not accepting the burden in the first place: “I’m not cleaning extra. If hubs fails to clean/prepare something, the friend will just be inconvenienced and that will be that,” she wrote. This in itself was novel, but what really struck me was what happened when someone told Kazan that, as a woman, she would still bear the societal “blame” for the houseguest’s inconvenience. Kazan replied, “[I] don’t care if I’m blamed! I don’t get paid by this man and this isn’t an English class group project. He can cry into his unwashed pillowcase all night.”

Obviously (and at the risk of making a sexist generalization), Kazan had also probably gauged accurately that her male houseguest was unlikely to notice — let alone cry over — a less-than-pristine pillowcase, but this is also the point: The idea of a judgmental society wagging its finger at your unwashed guest linens is only intimidating until you realize that society isn’t coming to your house. One guy is! And even if he’s the type of entitled oaf who expects hotel-style amenities and turndown service from the wife of the friend he’s staying with for free, perhaps it would not be a calamity if this man were disappointed.

The cognitive burden of household upkeep is often described as “emotional labor,” which strikes me as not just a misnomer but an especially insidious one. It raises the stakes on what would otherwise be an annoying but mundane set of responsibilities by injecting into it the specter of all the people, friends and family and strangers on the internet, who will have their feelings hurt if you don’t do everything just so. It’s what makes the mental load so particularly brutal for women: the perceived expectation is not just of doing but caring, all the time, about everyone and everything but yourself. Even the term “worry work” fails to encapsulate how much worrying is the work, to anticipate what will need to be done before it actually needs doing, to stay a step ahead of everything from the contents of the fridge to the cleanliness of the oven to the dietary restrictions of your incoming houseguest.

Yet take a step back and it becomes less obvious just how much of the cursed mental load is really about other people’s needs — and how much is about fulfilling a self-inflicted notion of how women are supposed to be. There’s a whole category of gripe within this discourse centered just on the problem of men not noticing when the soap dispenser is getting low, but nowhere in this fierce debate is any acknowledgment of just how low the stakes are. What is the actual material difference between anticipating the need for soap in advance and buying some more when your current container runs out? Who is harmed in the latter scenario? Yes, there’s that hmmm moment when you press down on the dispenser head and instead of soap, you get a raspberry sound and a bunch of bubbles — but surely this is survivable, not to mention vastly less annoying than for one person to suffer in the role of Designated Soap Obsessive for the rest of her life.

And surely soap dispensers and guest linens aren’t the only things that take up more mental real estate than they need to, that people in general and women in particular would benefit from caring about less. But this idea doesn’t get much play in the national conversation on this topic. For women trying to balance full-time work with household upkeep, not to mention motherhood, most of the available advice centers on figuring out how to do it all, whether by getting other members of the household to start fretting about soap or figuring out ways to hack and multitask your way through life, squeezing every ounce of productivity out of every moment of every day. Answer emails while you ride your stationary bike; listen to the news while folding laundry; attend PTA meetings via video chat while you chop vegetables for dinner; bedazzle a few pine cones in the time you would have used to shower.

But what if women just did less? Not more in less time, just . . . less. And more important, what if we refused to feel bad about it?

This — not just the decision to care less but also to not care about what other people think of your not caring — would be as revolutionary as it is challenging. We live in a world where making women feel bad about themselves is a business model, one used to sell everything from cellulite creams to self-help books to $3,000 dinner workshops where attendees pay to be told that they’re racists. But once you’ve realized that entire industries are built on monetizing women’s feelings of inadequacy, you might also begin to notice just who benefits most from those wee-hour guilt trips down Mental Load Lane. Not your family or friends; not even the houseguest who’s probably happy just to see you and save a few hundred dollars on a hotel. It’s some stranger somewhere whose livelihood depends on making you feel like you aren’t good enough, so that you’ll buy this cleaning product or that organizer or this bedazzling device to make up for it. And do you care what this person thinks of you? You do not. He can cry into his unbedazzled pine cones all night.

Kat Rosenfield is a culture writer and novelist whose latest book is “You Must Remember This.” Follow her @katrosenfield.