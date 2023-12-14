Metco helps thousands of Boston kids to a brighter future. So why didn’t Beacon Hill boost its funding?

Metco is the largest program of its kind in the country and one of the longest-running . The initiative’s goal is two-fold: to expand educational opportunities for participating families and increase school diversity by busing mostly Black and Latino students from Boston and Springfield to mostly white districts in surrounding communities that have a racial imbalance, such as Newton, Lexington, and Longmeadow. By and large, Metco has been successful in attaining those goals, according to multiple studies .

The Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity program, colloquially known as Metco , is a voluntary racial integration program for the state’s public schools launched in 1966 when Boston was experiencing a groundswell of passionate Black activism in support of educational equity — the same surge that would eventually give birth to the busing and desegregation era in the city.

It has not, however, kept up with demand. Currently, Metco enrolls more than 3,100 students from Boston in 33 suburban districts. And this year, for the first time since 2018, the state Legislature only level-funded Metco, denying the program’s leaders’ request for additional funding to expand.

That decision makes one question how committed state lawmakers and government leaders are to the program’s mission and ideals. Metco officials were asking for a moderate amount of money: at least $2.8 million more than last year. The increase represents 10 percent of the program’s annual budget of roughly $28 million. It’s not like the state doesn’t have the money; on the contrary, the state just received an additional $1 billion from the new surtax on its wealthiest residents.

The Healey administration, in a statement to Globe reporter Jamie Vaznis, defended Metco’s funding level and touted other education provisions in the state budget. Milly Arbaje-Thomas, the president and chief executive officer of Metco, said in an interview with the editorial board that she regards the situation as just “an oversight” from the state. For Arbaje-Thomas this is just an indication that Metco has to intensify its lobbying efforts in 2024.

“I don’t understand how this happened. ... It’s not like our Metco communities or legislators did not want it,” Arbaje-Thomas said. “I just think that everybody had different priorities. Now, we’re already trying to position ourselves to make sure that we don’t get forgotten” next year.

The additional funds would have allowed Metco to expand in Hingham, Marblehead, Natick, Newton, Swampscott, and Wayland.

While Metco is thriving by most accounts, the initiative is not without its critics, who argue that the program plucks high-achieving or wealthier families from the Boston Public Schools or that not enough families are aware of its existence. Although in theory Metco is open to all Boston kids, currently, about two-thirds of participants are Black, a quarter are Latino, and 2 percent are Asian American; the Boston school district is 44 percent Latino, 28 percent Black, 15 percent white, and 9 percent Asian.

It’s true that Metco could be marketed better and broader in the city; but that can’t happen without the program first growing in seats. That’s because — in the truest sign of Metco’s success — the program already has a robust demand. Arbaje-Thomas said they get about four times the applicants than they have seats for. “Every year we place about 300 students because that’s how much space is available and we get about 1,200 applicants.”

It’s almost as if Metco has become a victim of its own success.

Aside from more funding to expand, the program could benefit from other policy changes, especially measures related to how it’s funded. For example, Metco officials shouldn’t have to lobby to keep the program alive and growing. The program’s line item in the state budget could be automatically increased via a formula, which is currently not the case.

If the state Legislature doesn’t actively defend and prioritize Metco, the program won’t reach its full potential. Massachusetts’ officials have repeatedly upheld a promise of educational equity. The Healey administration and the state Legislature missed an opportunity to show that actions matter more than words by ignoring Metco’s plea to grow.

