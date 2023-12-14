Bruins place Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha on injured reserve

McAvoy, the club’s leading scorer among blue-liners with three goals and 17 points, was injured when he absorbed a reverse hit from Buffalo’s JJ Peterka Dec. 7.

With the open roster spots, the club recalled defenseman Parker Wotherspoon and forward Patrick Brown from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

NEWARK — The Bruins placed defenseman Charlie McAvoy and center Pavel Zacha, both of whom are dealing with upper-body ailments, on injured reserve Thursday.

Zacha ranks fourth among Bruins with eight goals and 19 points. He left the win over the Coyotes Dec. 9 in the first period.

With the IR designation, players must sit out seven calendar days, which means McAvoy, in theory, could return for Friday’s game against the Islanders in New York, though that seems unlikely. Zacha would be eligible to return Tuesday against the Wild at TD Garden.

“You feel it in, I guess, crucial moments, right?” coach Jim Montgomery said about missing McAvoy and Zacha following Wednesday’s overtime loss to the Devils. “Special teams and faceoffs. Matchups a little bit, but you lose two guys out of your lineup that play 20 minutes a night, you’re going to feel it.”

McAvoy and Zacha play huge minutes in all situations, including the power play and penalty kill.

Where are they missed most?

“Both are special players, but I guess if I have to pick one, I would say on the power play, because they’re both two of the five guys that are out there on our first unit,” said Montgomery.

Brown has played in eight games with the Bruins, collecting an assist. Wotherspoon has played in three games with the varsity, also recording an assist.

The 18-5-4 Bruins entered Friday in first place in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.