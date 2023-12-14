Celtics lose the slow start, and win their second straight against the Cavaliers at TD Garden

The Celtics led by as many as 14 in the first half, but the Cavaliers sliced the deficit to 90-87 at the start of the fourth. Tatum, who struggled with his shot for most of the night, gave Boston some breathing room by hitting a mid-range jumper and a 3-pointer before swatting away a Darius Garland layup attempt.

Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead Boston, which is 12-0 this season at home. Jaylen Brown had 22 points. The Celtics made 50.6 percent of their shots and had eight fourth-quarter second-chance points. Donovan Mitchell had 31 points to lead the Cavaliers.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has stressed the importance of gathering offensive rebounds in big spots, and on Thursday night, the Celtics’ second chances in the fourth quarter helped them hold off the Cavaliers and secure a 116-107 wire-to-wire win.

Cleveland lingered for much of the fourth, but the Celtics grabbed and converted several timely offensive rebounds to stop any meaningful run from materializing. During a stretch midway through the fourth, three consecutive baskets came on second chances; the last, a floater by Jrue Holiday, gave Boston a 109-102 lead with 2:32 left. The Cavaliers were never a threat again.

On the first play of the game, Tatum found Holiday cutting for a layup, setting the tone for a Boston offense that was crisp and in lockstep for most of the first half.

Brown’s run of strong first quarters continued with a diverse attack that kept the Cavaliers off balance. During one stretch he had a layup, a 3-pointer, threw an alley-oop to Porzingis, and drilled a tough fadeaway. He then put an exclamation point on the flurry by roaring down the lane for a one-handed dunk that gave Boston a 22-13 lead.

Backup center Luke Kornet was a late scratch due to an adductor strain, and his absence helped create an opening for backup wing Lamar Stevens, who has been used sparingly this year. Stevens had a couple of good moments against his former team, but also committed three fouls in three minutes and was back on the bench soon after.

When these teams met here Tuesday, the Cavaliers roared to an early lead and made the entire game competitive thanks to their effective 3-point shooting. The long ball abandoned them in the first half Thursday. Despite several wide-open attempts, the Cavaliers started just 2 for 15 from beyond the arc.

Tatum’s inconsistent offense was the only quiet part of Boston’s 65-point first half. Near the end of the second quarter, he missed a pull-up 3-pointer; the ball bounced back to him, and when he fired up another from beyond the arc, it was not close. A few possessions later, he erred in going for a two-for-one chance with just over 24 seconds left and missed another 3-pointer.

Tatum was 3 for 10 in the first half, but the rest of the team combined to go 20 for 31 (64.5 percent), allowing Boston to take a 65-54 halftime advantage. That team effort helped offset Donovan Mitchell’s 21-point opening half.

Boston led, 80-68, midway through the third quarter when the Cavaliers started to find a rhythm. They needed just 54 seconds to go on a 7-0 run that pulled them within five. Then after Boston extended the lead a bit, Garland helped close the quarter with a flourish, converting a tough, driving layup before his last-second 3-pointer pulled Cleveland within 90-87 at the start of the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.