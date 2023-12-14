Cavaliers at Celtics: Boston hopes for same story, different page in a second straight head-to-head matchup

As Yankees great and quote machine Yogi Berra once said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.”
The Celtics and Cavaliers are back at it Thursday night following Tuesday’s head-to-head matchup, a 120-113 victory for Boston.
In that win, the Celtics overcame a 15-point first quarter deficit, a test that Joe Mazzulla appreciated. Jayson Tatum collected 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks; though he didn’t shoot the ball well, he earned praise from Mazzulla for a well-rounded performance.
Jaylen Brown finished with 25 points and four assists in the victory. He has recently come under fire for his low assist totals, but Joe Mazzulla said there’s more to his passing than the “misleading” stat.
Advertisement
Here’s a preview of tonight’s matchup:
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NBA TV, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -8.5. O/U: 226.5.
Cavaliers
Season record: 13-11. vs. spread: 10-13, 1 push. Over/under: 12-12
Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 4-5, 1 push. Over/under: 4-6
Celtics
Season record: 17-5. vs. spread: 9-11, 2 pushes. Over/under: 11-11
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 5-5
Team statistics
Points per game: Cleveland 110.6, Boston 117.4
Points allowed per game: Cleveland 110.7, Boston 109.0
Field goal percentage: Cleveland .474, Boston .475
Opponent field goal percentage: Cleveland .454, Boston .445
3-point percentage: Cleveland .346, Boston .366
Opponent 3-point percentage: Cleveland .360, Boston .367
Stat of the day: Jayson Tatum reached 25 points and 10 rebounds for the sixth time this season on Tuesday. Per StatMuse, he has the sixth-most such games in the NBA so far, behind Joel Embiid (16), Nikola Jokic (16), Anthony Davis (15), Giannis Antetokounmpo (14), and Luka Doncic (8).
Notes: Jaylen Brown is questionable entering Thursday after suffering a left ankle sprain in Tuesday’s win. For Cleveland, Evan Mobley (knee), Ty Jerome (ankle), and Ricky Rubio (personal) remain out. ... After scoring 29 points Tuesday, Donovan Mitchell is now tied with Tatum for eighth in the NBA with 27.4 points per game. ... Boston’s 26-for-26 performance at the foul line Tuesday tied for the fourth-most made free throws by the team this season. It was also the first time they’ve made every shot as a team since they also went 26-for-26 against the Wizards on Nov. 27, 2022.
Advertisement
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.