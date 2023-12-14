Cavaliers at Celtics: Boston hopes for same story, different page in a second straight head-to-head matchup

As Yankees great and quote machine Yogi Berra once said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.”

The Celtics and Cavaliers are back at it Thursday night following Tuesday’s head-to-head matchup, a 120-113 victory for Boston.

In that win, the Celtics overcame a 15-point first quarter deficit, a test that Joe Mazzulla appreciated. Jayson Tatum collected 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks; though he didn’t shoot the ball well, he earned praise from Mazzulla for a well-rounded performance.