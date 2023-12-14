Checking in on the seven Bruins draft picks playing college hockey in New England this season

The work is paying dividends, as Jellvik has nine goals and eight assists in 17 games for the No. 1-ranked Eagles.

After posting four goals and 11 assists in 31 games as a freshman, Boston College forward Oskar Jellvik spent the summer building strength and developing his overall game.

“He’s a different player from last year. He’s quicker, much, much stronger. Able to protect pucks better,” said BC coach Greg Brown. “He put in a lot of hard work over the summer, and you can see he looks different physically. You can just see the power in his skating. In close quarters, that was hard for him last year, and now he’s able to fend guys off and create a lot more plays, because he’s not getting pushed off pucks.”

Some of that summertime work came at Bruins development camp. Selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Jellvik is one of 12 Bruins draft picks playing college hockey, including seven in New England. So if you have been to a game this season and thought you saw Don Sweeney, that probably was, in fact, the Bruins general manager sitting in the stands away from the crowd, taking notes.

And the sharp-dressed guy strolling through the concourse that looked like Adam McQuaid? That likely was the former Bruins defenseman, now the player development coordinator for the club, monitoring the progress of the prospects.

Here’s a look at how the organization’s other picks playing locally fared in the first half of the college season:

▪ Andre Gasseau, F, BC (2021, seventh round, 213th overall) The sophomore has been skating on the same line as Jellvik, with Cutter Gauthier playing center. Gasseau appeared in all 36 games as a freshman, finishing with 10 goals and 19 assists. He’s followed that with five goals and seven assists entering the break.

“Andre has continued his strong play from the second half of last year,” said Brown. “He plays big minutes and in all situations — even strength, power play, and penalty kill. He just keeps advancing his game. It’s been very encouraging.”

▪ Ty Gallagher, D, BU (2021, seventh round, 217th overall) After tallying eight goals and 29 assists in his first two seasons with the Terriers, Gallagher struggled at the beginning of his junior season (0-2—2). But it appears he turned the corner in November.

“He’s getting his confidence back. He’s getting some more minutes,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “When he plays a simple game, that’s when he’s at his best. When he gets the puck, he moves it quick. He’s good at joining the rush. He’s good at seeing the ice. He’s been very good on the penalty kill recently. His game is rounding into form, We expect him to have a really good second half.”

▪ Mason Langenbrunner, D, Harvard (2020, fifth round, 151st overall) Langenbrunner played in all 34 games as a freshman for a squad that reached the championship game of the ECAC tournament and qualified for the NCAA Tournament. With Harvard facing key departures from last year, as well as injuries along the blue line, coach Ted Donato counts Langenbrunner among those stepping up. After finishing sixth on the team in blocked shots with 18 as a freshman, Langenbrunner already has 14 through nine games.

“He’s a real rock back there on the blue line, blocking shots, plays heavy, makes good decisions coming out of the zone,” said Donato. “I think because of those things, there’s a level of leadership that he brings even from a guy that’s only in his second year.”

Langenbrunner is the son of Jamie Langenbrunner, the 18-year NHL veteran and Bruins assistant general manager who was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame last week.

▪ Dans Locmelis. F, UMass (2022, fourth round, 119th overall) Despite missing the first four games because of an injury, the freshman has been able to get up to speed for the Minutemen, and he scored pair of goals last weekend against Alaska Anchorage to give him four goals and an assist in 12 games. He is competing for a spot on Latvia’s roster for the World Junior Championship.

“He has things that he does that not many players can do,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “His compete level, his speed off his edges, his vision are all very high for the college level. I love his makeup, I love his attitude, I love his competitive spirit. He just needs to keep getting stronger and getting experience. I think you’re going to see him over time as a player that pops out when you watch the game.”





▪ Riley Duran, F, Providence (2020, sixth round, 182nd overall) Providence coach Nate Leaman thought so highly of the Woburn native that he selected him to play in the 2022 World Junior Championship, where he posted two goals and three assists in four round-robin games before the US was knocked out in the quarterfinals.

After scoring 18 goals to go with 21 assists in his first two seasons with the Friars, Duran has added five goals and two assists in 16 games as a junior.

▪ Philip Svedebäck, G, Providence (2021, fourth round, 117th overall) Leaman points to the play of his sophomore netminder when asked about Providence’s turnaround this season, with the Friars 10th in the PairWise rankings.

“It starts with Philip,” said Leaman. “Anyone that rides a freshman goaltender, it’s a hard, hard adjustment. We asked a lot of Philip last year. We put him in a tough spot.”

The growing pains seemingly behind him after starting 33 games as a freshman, Svedebäck is 9-5-2 with a 2.13 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.









Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.