Connecticut Sun to host WNBA regular season game at TD Garden

The WNBA’s Connecticut Sun and TD Garden agreed for the Sun to host a regular season game at the arena on Aug. 20, 2024.
The Sun, which reached the WNBA semifinals and feature All-WNBA player Alyssa Thomas and five-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, have never played a regular season game at TD Garden. The organization reached out to TD Garden officials as a means of reaching a new fan base and creating more of a bond with their NBA brethren in Boston.
“There’s just so many passionate fans across the country that don’t have access to the WNBA right in their backyard,” Sun president Jen Rizzotti said. “We get a lot of individual ticket buyers from the Boston area. We thought it was fitting with our relationship with the Celtics and how we kind of feel like they’re our brother basketball team to be able to come up here and showcase professional athletes and a high level of basketball in TD Garden and continue to celebrate and embrace the momentum the WNBA is creating.”
The Sun are one of the most successful WNBA franchises and play their home games at Mohegan Sun Arena (capacity, 9,323), drawing 6,244 fans per game last season. Connecticut has reached the WNBA playoffs for the past seven seasons, including two WNBA Finals.
The interest was high from TD Garden to cement a date for the Sun next summer.
“It’s tremendously exciting; they reached out a while back and we started deliberating over opportunities and dates and we’re blessed to find an opportunity to partner with them,” said TD Garden president Glen Thornborough. “We’ve really never had that level of a skill of women’s basketball here. This gives us an opportunity to be able to showcase these wonderfully talented ladies on the court.”
Both the Sun and TD Garden said they are open to an annual Sun game in Boston. The opponent will be revealed when the league releases its 2024 schedule in coming months.
Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.