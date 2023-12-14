Connecticut Sun to host WNBA regular season game at TD Garden

The WNBA’s Connecticut Sun and TD Garden agreed for the Sun to host a regular season game at the arena on Aug. 20, 2024.

The Sun, which reached the WNBA semifinals and feature All-WNBA player Alyssa Thomas and five-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, have never played a regular season game at TD Garden. The organization reached out to TD Garden officials as a means of reaching a new fan base and creating more of a bond with their NBA brethren in Boston.

“There’s just so many passionate fans across the country that don’t have access to the WNBA right in their backyard,” Sun president Jen Rizzotti said. “We get a lot of individual ticket buyers from the Boston area. We thought it was fitting with our relationship with the Celtics and how we kind of feel like they’re our brother basketball team to be able to come up here and showcase professional athletes and a high level of basketball in TD Garden and continue to celebrate and embrace the momentum the WNBA is creating.”