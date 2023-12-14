Derrick White has played his way into critical part of Celtics’ mix

“I just felt like with the roster that we had it was important to empower him early and let him know that, like, ‘You’re going to be the point guard, you dictate the pace of the game and you kind of dictate the temperature of the game with your ability to make plays and your ability to defend at a high level,’ ” Mazzulla said. “So I just thought that was of importance, that when he’s empowered, it makes our team different.”

None of that has been happening this year. White is a full-time starter and has been a critical piece of Boston’s finishing groups. Coach Joe Mazzulla said the departure of point guard Marcus Smart has led the Celtics to rely on White even more, and White has done plenty to show that the trust is well deserved.

A year ago, Derrick White’s place in the Celtics’ hierarchy sometimes felt unclear. He came off the bench in 12 regular-season games, and even when he started, there were often times when he was not part of the closing lineup.

White is averaging 32.5 minutes per game this year, up from 28.3 last season. The Celtics have outscored opponents by 13.5 points per 100 possessions with White on the floor this season, the best net rating on the team.

Even though White’s spot in the closing five appears secure, Mazzulla is still left with some difficult choices during those key moments.

“I think when you have multiple starters, whether it’s last year’s team or this year’s team, there’s going to be moments where someone’s going to have to not finish the game,” Mazzulla said. “We haven’t gotten into that yet but when you start getting into matchups and you start getting into lineups and things that may make sense for one game or in a playoff series, that’s going to happen. So any time you have a group of guys where all of them are a good option, but you’ve got to go to one, it’s a tough decision.

“But at the end of the day as long as we understand that winning’s the most important thing, I think that can negate some of that.”

Peterson added

The Celtics on Thursday officially signed forward Drew Peterson to a two-way contract. Peterson, 24, averaged 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent from the 3-point line for the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce this season. “He played really well in the summer league,” Mazzulla said. “He had a really good game against us. Just his ability to shoot, ability to think. You take a look at Sam [Hauser] and what he’s done. The more times you can put your guys into a specific role of what they can become over time, and you see it work into fruition, it’s kind of a formula that you have and can develop.” . . . Jaylen Brown (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (calf) were both cleared to play against Cleveland on Thursday after being listed on the injury report earlier in the day.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.