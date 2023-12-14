EMass boys’ hockey: A high 5 to Duxbury senior Chris Gillis, who headlines Players of the Week

Jay Carter, Concord-Carlisle –– The senior recorded two goals and four assists to spur his side to an 8-5 nonleague triumph over Gloucester.

Stephen Constantine, Arlington Catholic — The sophomore announced his presence in a big way, scoring twice, including the winner with under three minutes to play, in a 4-3 Catholic Central League victory over Bishop Feehan. Constantine also contributed an assist.

Aidan and Kyle Cousineau, Bishop Stang –– The senior brothers from Lakeville enjoyed a successful start to the season as Kyle scored a hat trick in a 4-1 Catholic Central League win over Bishop Feehan and added a pair of goals and a helper in a 4-3 nonleague overtime triumph against St. John Paul II; and Aidan stole the show with two goals and two assists, including the overtime winner, in the SJPII victory.