EMass boys’ hockey: A high 5 to Duxbury senior Chris Gillis, who headlines Players of the Week

Jay Carter, Concord-Carlisle –– The senior recorded two goals and four assists to spur his side to an 8-5 nonleague triumph over Gloucester.
Stephen Constantine, Arlington Catholic — The sophomore announced his presence in a big way, scoring twice, including the winner with under three minutes to play, in a 4-3 Catholic Central League victory over Bishop Feehan. Constantine also contributed an assist.
Aidan and Kyle Cousineau, Bishop Stang –– The senior brothers from Lakeville enjoyed a successful start to the season as Kyle scored a hat trick in a 4-1 Catholic Central League win over Bishop Feehan and added a pair of goals and a helper in a 4-3 nonleague overtime triumph against St. John Paul II; and Aidan stole the show with two goals and two assists, including the overtime winner, in the SJPII victory.
Cam Fahey, Reading –– The senior forward contributed four times in a 5-3 come-from-behind Middlesex League victory vs. Burlington, scoring twice and adding a pair of assists.
Chris Gillis, Duxbury –– The senior lit the lamp five times, including a first-period hat trick, in a 6-4 Patriot League triumph against Whitman-Hanson.
Pat Murphy, Silver Lake –– The senior captain not only recorded a hat trick, but capped it off in emphatic style by burying the overtime winner in a 5-4 nonleague victory over Bridgewater-Raynham.
