Former Patriots WR Deion Branch welcomes Demario Douglas’s pursuit of rookie receptions mark

With four games left in the season, Douglas is seven receptions away from tying Branch’s mark. As a rookie in 2002, Branch had 43 catches (on 68 targets) for 489 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Through 10 games in his first season, Douglas has 36 receptions (on 55 targets) for 410 yards.

The 2002 second-round pick out of Louisville knows it was just a matter of time before he saw someone surpass his Patriots mark for catches by a rookie in the Bill Belichick era. And he’s OK with fellow wide receiver Demario Douglas being the one who sets the new standard.

Branch, who had a chance to connect with Douglas via former Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham, has high praise for Douglas, one of the best things about the New England offense in an inconsistent season.

“I was able to catch a few of the games to check him out. He looks good,” Branch said. “I think his ability to pick up this complex offense so quickly is a credit to him and his hard work. I really like his game.

“One of the nice things he had in his back pocket is Troy [Brown] being his wide receivers coach. Any young receiver would love to be coached by a legend like that, someone who knows that offense inside and out.”

Douglas is working his way back after suffering a concussion in a loss to the Giants late last month. After sitting out the past two games against the Chargers and Steelers, he appears ready to return Sunday against the Chiefs and continue his pursuit of Branch’s mark.

Earlier this year, Douglas said he has watched some film from when Branch was a member of the Patriots. He has also received a complete scouting report on Branch from Brown.

“Coach Troy and them always talk about him. I watched some film on him,” Douglas said of Branch, who currently is the director of player development and alumni relations for the Louisville football program. “He was a ballplayer.”

What does Brown tell Douglas about Branch as a player and teammate?

“He was like, ‘Deion was a heck of a player,’ ” Douglas said. “Definitely a dawg.”

There are several similarities between the two: the size (Branch played at 5 feet 9 inches and 195 pounds, while Douglas is 5-8, 192), the tremendous short-area quickness, and the ability to move the sticks (like Douglas, Branch averaged 11.4 yards per catch as a rookie).

Branch was able to benefit from working with Tom Brady, as well as teammates who complemented his game and a position coach destined for bigger things. It added up to an 11-year NFL career, one that saw him catch 328 passes for 4,297 yards and 24 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Patriots.

“I was coached by Brian Daboll [now the head coach of the Giants] when I was [in New England], so I was truly blessed and thankful to be with a guy like that, alongside Troy and the late, great David Patten — God bless him,” Branch said of his career arc in New England. “I was blessed to have numerous guys around me to help inject me with knowledge and give me help when I needed it when it came to picking up the offense.”

Douglas actually trails three players for receptions by a Patriots rookie since 2000 — Branch, as well as Julian Edelman (37, in 2009), and Aaron Dobson (37, in 2013). Douglas also needs 109 receiving yards to reach that rookie mark under Belichick, which is held by Dobson (519).

Provided he’s back on the field Sunday, Douglas should pass Edelman and Dobson, and take another step toward Branch.

“He couldn’t ask for a better situation,” Branch said of Douglas. “This offense allows him to be himself. He has the right coach and the right players with him.”

Practice report

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), special teamer Brenden Schooler (illness), and left tackle Trent Brown (ankle/hand/illness) were missing from the start of practice Thursday. In addition, the Patriots had seven players listed as limited: Douglas (concussion) defensive lineman Christian Barmore (shoulder), receivers Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), DeVante Parker (knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), and Tyquan Thornton (hamstring), and special teamer Matthew Slater (not injury related — rest) … New England’s run defense, which is one of the best in the league, could get a boost this weekend, as Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, which likely makes him a long shot to play Sunday. The 5-10, 216-pounder, who hasn’t played since Dec. 3 against the Packers, leads the Chiefs 779 rushing yards on 176 carries. In addition, offensive lineman Donovan Smith (neck) and safety Mike Edwards (illness) were DNPs Thursday … The clock started this week on a potential return for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., who suffered a knee injury and was placed on IR a day before New England’s Week 6 game against the Raiders. Because he returned to the practice field this week, the Patriots have until Jan. 3, four days before the season finale, to add him to the active roster.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.