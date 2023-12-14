Joe Flacco, 38, signs on to finish season as Browns quarterback ahead of playoff push

Flacco’s deal means the 38-year-old moves from the practice squad to the active roster. And while it was more procedural than anything, it assures he’ll be with the Browns as they try to clinch a playoff spot.

Flacco got a one-year, $4.05 million contract — loaded with incentives — Thursday from the Browns, who brought in the veteran quarterback last month while in emergency mode after losing starter Deshaun Watson for the season with a right shoulder injury.

The team elevated Flacco from the practice squad in each of the past two weeks to start games against the Rams and Jaguars. While he was on the practice squad, other teams could have signed him.

“I wouldn’t have went though, anyway,” he said. “It’s been great here.”

Flacco can earn $75,000 for each win in any of Cleveland’s four remaining regular-season games, a person familiar with the financial terms told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the incentives haven’t been made public. Additionally, Flacco can make $250,000 for a wild-card win, $500,000 for a divisional playoff win, $1 million for an AFC title, and another $2 million if the Browns win the Super Bowl.

He was home in New Jersey pondering his future and wondering if his career was over when the Browns called. The former Super Bowl MVP with the Ravens tried out, signed Nov. 20 and is back leading a team.

Watt out of protocol

A few days in concussion protocol did not slow down T.J. Watt. The Steelers linebacker said he feels “great” and expects to play Saturday when the Steelers visit Indianapolis for a key AFC showdown.

Watt reported concussion-like symptoms last Friday, the day after taking a knee to the facemask from Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott on the first play of Pittsburgh’s loss. He left for a brief period before being given the OK to play.

The perennial All-Pro returned to practice Tuesday and was cleared by an independent neurologist Wednesday night.

Fellow linebacker Alex Highsmith also left the loss to the Patriots with a neck injury in the first quarter before being placed in the protocol. Highsmith, whose six sacks rank second on the team behind Watt, has been limited in practice during the week.

Dillon’s thumb broken

Packers running back AJ Dillon has a broken right thumb, and it’s not clear whether he’ll play Sunday against Tampa Bay. The injury occurred during Green Bay’s final drive in Monday night’s loss to the Giants.

The Packers were already thin at running back. Aaron Jones has missed the last three games with a knee injury and was limited in Thursday’s practice. Emanuel Wilson, an undrafted rookie, remains on injured reserve with a shoulder issue. The Packers have Patrick Taylor on their active roster, and they signed Kenyan Drake to their practice squad last week.

Dillon has never missed a game due to injury in his four-year career. The Boston College product has rushed for a team-high 574 yards to go with 223 yards receiving.

Vikings hurting

The Vikings ruled running back Alexander Mattison and right tackle Brian O’Neill out of their upcoming game at Cincinnati because of ankle sprains.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week with a bruised chest that forced him out of the previous game. He said he plans to play Saturday against the Bengals.

David Quessenberry took over for O’Neill when the injury sidelined him last week in the 3-0 victory at Las Vegas. Mattison was also forced out of the game, putting Ty Chandler in the lead role in the backfield.

Receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) was also ruled out.

Diversity grade in

The NFL continues to make incremental, widespread progress in its diversity hiring practices, according to an annual report. Thursday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida gave the league an overall grade of B-plus, which is the highest mark for the league since the study began in 1988.

The league received a B-plus mark for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. There are still a few areas of concern, particularly in the ownership ranks.

“It’s the most positive NFL report since we started doing them,” TIDES director Adrien Bouchet said. “The league has made major strides over the past decade, and particularly the past few years.”

Black officials for TNF

For the first time in NFL history, an all-Black officiating crew was working Thursday night’s game between the Chargers and Raiders — on the field in Las Vegas and in the replay booth.

Also for the first time, three women were working the game, one on the field and two in the booth. Maia Chaka was the line judge, Artenzia Young-Seigler the replay official, and Desiree Abrams the replay assistant.

Ronald Torbert , an official since 2010, was the referee.