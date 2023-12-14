No longer a goal-scoring machine, Norwell boys’ hockey team’s title defense rests on finding a new identity

All that’s mattered in the early going, according to coach Jim Casagrande , is that Norwell is finding ways to win.

Two games into the 2023-24 season, the new-look Clippers have embraced more of a grit-and-grind mentality than last year’s offensive juggernaut, an outfit which scored more goals (139) than any team in the state en route to the Division 4 title.

With years of heartbreak in the rearview, what does the Norwell boys’ hockey team have in store for an encore to the program’s elusive first championship?

“It’s definitely going to be a little more challenging,” said Casagrande, now in his 16th season. “I don’t think we have the offensive punch that we’ve had. We’re going to have to find a different identity. I think there is a hangover from how many goals we’ve scored the last few years that frustration sets in; like ‘Oh, we don’t have 10 goals yet.’ We’re probably not going to this year — and that’s OK. The only important thing is getting the win.”

Norwell has skated to a pair of road wins, 3-2 over Nantucket and 4-1 over Middleborough, running its streak to 21 consecutive victories dating to Dec. 29, 2022. While the Clippers have yet to trail, they required a breakaway winner late in the third period from Quinn Simmons against the Whalers and three goals in the third period to pull away from the Sachems, a team Norwell outscored, 16-2, over two games last winter.

Simmons, who collected the 100th point of his career vs. Nantucket, represents the Clippers’ top offensive weapon following the graduation of Timmy Ward, whose overtime winner vs. Sandwich at TD Garden last March was the 74th point of his senior season alone.

“We’ve got a new personnel group this year, so we’re still figuring it out, but I do think we’re getting better,” said Aedan Coyle, one of Norwell’s three captains along with Charlie Booras and Nolan Petrucelli. “I’m really proud of the boys for the way we’ve won the past two games — they’ve been gritty games, we’ve had to grind them out.”

Coyle wears the same jersey, No. 15, that his brother Jack (class of 2022) did for the Clippers. The younger Coyle said some of his fondest memories of playing hockey at Norwell were with his brother, who captained a Clippers team that came up just short in double-overtime of the state semifinals — the third time Norwell had fallen a win shy of advancing to TD Garden under Casagrande (along with 2009, 2015).

In its first two games, Norwell has had to grind out wins in a way it didn't last season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Petrucelli said that the lone objective for the Clippers this season is to win — Garden or bust. Having gotten there and succeeded once already has had a tangible impact already for Norwell, with Casagrande noting a sense of calm on the bench in his team’s early close calls.

“It definitely helps with the nerves,” Coyle said of their Causeway Street experience. “It doesn’t get much bigger than being at the Garden in sudden death. It definitely helps with our composure.”

It can’t hurt that winning it all is old hat for several members of the team. Norwell has captured back-to-back Division 3 titles in boys’ lacrosse, which Coyle, Booras, and Petrucelli all play, and has won two of the last three Division 3 boys’ soccer crowns, the most recent championship squad featuring hockey players Ryan Johnson, Tyler Mikus, and Peter Cohane. Mikus, a senior defenseman in hockey, boasts championships in all three sports.

“It’s been unreal. It’s a really fun experience with all my friends,” Mikus said.

Joining their counterparts from the fall and spring as two-time champs won’t be easy for the Clippers, who will be vying for a sixth straight South Shore League title with Sandwich, which joined from the Cape & Islands League. Hanover, a traditional foe of Norwell which has advanced to a Division 3 championship in five of the last 10 seasons, was realigned to Division 4for at least the next two seasons.

“We’ve got a target on our backs,” Booras said. “As [assistant coach John] Commesso said, this is everyone’s Super Bowl game; they’re trying to take down the champs. We’ve got to play every game like it’s that championship game, because everyone’s bringing their best.”

Norwell and Middleborough were knotted 1-1 through two periods before the Clippers erupted for three third-period goals on Wednesday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Ice chips

▪ Emotions ran high at Bridgewater Ice Arena on Wednesday, when Silver Lake won its season opener in overtime, 5-4, against a Bridgewater-Raynham team now led by its former coach, Dan Scott.

A Silver Lake alum (class of 1997), Scott led the Lakers for the last seven seasons before taking the helm of the Trojans, a move he said was a tough decision for him, but necessary if he wanted to continue coaching. Scott, a civics teacher in East Bridgewater who lives in Easton, said he made the jump in order to spend more time with his family; his wife works full time and the couple has two young children at home, one of whom is on the autism spectrum.

Both Scott and longtime Silver Lake assistant Jim Dunphy, who followed Scott to B-R, shared an embrace with many of their former players at center ice following the game, which was won 2:59 into the extra session when senior captain Patrick Murphy finished off a hat trick.

“We love Coach Dunphy and Coach Scott with all our hearts, but we knew we had to put that aside, play our hardest today and beat them,” Murphy said.

Scott assumed the bench from Scott Harlow, an area scout for the Edmonton Oilers who stepped down over the summer. The Trojans finished 1-17-2 last winter.

Silver Lake is now led by Colin Foley, a Wilmington alum (class of 2010) who last coached the Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake girls’ hockey co-op.

▪ Over the summer, Natick coach Karl Infanger went to the 90th birthday party of Sal Parrinello.

Little did Infanger realize that Parrinello was the goaltender for the 1951 Natick hockey team, the lone Redhawks team to win a state championship.

With no banner in Natick’s Chase Arena, Infanger sought to change that.

Prior to the team’s home opener Saturday against Shrewsbury, the members of the 1951 Natick team were celebrated, showcasing a belated banner in their honor.

“For everyone involved, it made them realize that Natick is a special place,” said Infanger. “They take their athletics very seriously and there’s a long history. To bring back people who made an impact, it shows that we never forget them.”

▪ Sandwich senior assistant captain Chris Cardillo reached the 100-point plateau for his career with a first-period goal in a 12-0 South Shore League win over Cohasset/Hull.

Games to watch

Saturday, No. 8 Hingham at No. 3 St. John’s Prep, 2 p.m. –– After an unsuccessful trip north of Boston in their season opener, a 3-2 loss to Andover, the Harbormen trek to the North Shore to battle an Eagles’ squad loaded with top-end talent.

Wednesday, No. 15 Duxbury at No. 2 Xaverian, 5 p.m. –– Duxbury opened its season with a defeat to a Catholic Conference foe — 5-2 to St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — but looks to reverse its fortune against an always-stout Hawks’ program.

Wednesday, Weymouth at No. 10 Braintree, 6 p.m. –– Bay State Herget Division rivals renew hostilities after Braintree eliminated the Wildcats in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs last season.

Wednesday, No. 12 Canton at No. 11 Franklin, 6 p.m. –– Canton, led by senior Brendan Tourgee, meets reigning league MVP Ben Paterson in a matchup of two teams representing the class of the Hockomock League.

Thursday, No. 5 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at No. 1 Pope Francis, 6:00 p.m. –– The reigning Division 1 champions, Pope Francis serves as a serious litmus test for a Pioneers team that has surged out of the gate.

Cam Kerry contributed to this story.