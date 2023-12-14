Here are four things the Patriots are still playing for amid an ill-fated season

With four weeks remaining in the regular season, the 3-10 Patriots are one of only two teams to have already been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. But there’s still plenty on the line headed into the final stretch of the year.

The Patriots have several key contributors set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.

Among them are tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, left tackle Trent Brown, guard Michael Onwenu, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, running back Ezekiel Elliott, safety Kyle Dugger, and linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings. Bourne is out for the season with a torn ACL, but the rest are currently auditioning for their next contract.

Advertisement

The Patriots are projected to have more than $75 million in salary cap space, behind only Washington ($86.4 million) and Tennessee ($85.6 million). That amount should give them enough flexibility to retain necessary pieces, as well as offer potential targets.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Quarterback, tackle, wide receiver, running back, tight end — essentially every offensive position is an area of need. So, who might stay? The 29-year-old Henry, who is in his first season as a captain, is a logical candidate, as is the 26-year-old Onwenu, who has proven to be even more valuable this year at right tackle. The 30-year-old Brown, despite his injury concerns, could also make sense.

Ezekiel Elliott has expressed interest in returning to New England, but he's a free agent after the season. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Elliott, who stepped up in a bigger role last week with Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) sidelined, presents as a good fit, too. Asked Wednesday if he’d be interested in re-signing, Elliott said he’d be “open” to it. Given New England’s losing record and offensive woes, though, the contract will have to be competitive enough to outweigh the situation.

Bourne, on the other hand, seems destined for a new team, as the Patriots elected to extend DeVante Parker this offseason.

Advertisement

2. Culture for the future

Even though the postseason is off the table, several players have expressed value in remaining invested. Doing so can set the tone for subsequent seasons.

As the Patriots navigate their drain of player leadership — most recently losing Devin McCourty and now, potentially, Matthew Slater — center David Andrews and safety Jabrill Peppers have played significant roles in maintaining the organization’s culture.

David Andrews has been a rock for the Patriots amid a disastrous season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Registering the AFC’s worst record in a year that featured preseason playoff expectations could have had the potential to combust the locker room. But the Patriots have largely managed to stay engaged. Just look at Elliot’s game-saving tackle after Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker intercepted Bailey Zappe last Thursday.

Although some fans may want the Patriots to surrender to preserve their draft positioning, players have pushed back. They have no interest in tanking.

“We aren’t here just to give games up,” defensive tackle Christian Barmore said Monday. “We’re here to play football.”

Andrews, Peppers, Barmore, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., and cornerback Jonathan Jones all remain under contract through at least 2024.

3. Positioning of first-round draft pick

The Patriots currently hold the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 1-12 Panthers, whose pick belongs to Chicago, have a strong hold on the first overall pick, while the 3-10 Cardinals have the third pick.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Patriots have just a 3 percent chance of landing the top overall pick but a 92.7 percent chance of earning a top-five pick. Most projections have them finishing with the third overall pick.

Advertisement

Could the Patriots end up selecting their next quarterback, say USC's Caleb Williams, with the pick that results from a lost season? Sean M. Haffey/Getty

New England’s final four opponents are Kansas City, Denver, Buffalo, and the New York Jets, while Arizona’s are San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Seattle.

The 4-9 Commanders, who currently hold the fourth overall pick, close the season against the Rams, Jets, 49ers, and Cowboys. The 5-8 Bears, who currently have the fifth pick, end with Cleveland, Arizona, Atlanta, and Green Bay.

The order of the first 18 draft picks is determined first by win-loss record and then by strength of schedule if a tiebreaker is needed. A team’s strength of schedule is the winning percentage of its opponents. As of now, New England’s strength of schedule is .525, Arizona’s is .557, Washington’s is .529, and Chicago’s is .466.

4. Coach Belichick’s job status

Arguably the biggest question hanging over the conclusion over the season is: What’s going to happen to coach Bill Belichick?

As speculation about his job status has started to pick up, Belichick has continued to dodge any questions pertaining to his future. On Wednesday, he responded to every query with the same answer, that he’s focused on Kansas City.

Owner Robert Kraft has kept quiet on the topic, saying only that the organization is committed to winning and wants to take measures to return to doing so.

How confident is Kraft in his current thinking? And if he is planning on moving on from Belichick, could a late-season surge change things?

At upcoming Chiefs-Patriots game, Mahomes may steal Swift's spotlight Share WATCH: Reporter Chad Finn asks whether the NFL can flex the game back to primetime amid a Patrick Mahomes meltdown and potential Taylor Swift cameo.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.