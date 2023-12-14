The Salem Bruins? The Hartford Patriots? Remembering when Boston teams almost left the city.

It recalls the numerous times Boston teams flirted with leaving town – and the few occasions when they did.

The Caps and Wizards (née Bullets), who used to play in Landover, Maryland, are back outside capital city limits.

Attending NBA and NHL games in downtown D.C. will soon be a thing of the past . The ownership group of the Wizards and Capitals, Monumental Sports, pledged to move the teams to nearby Alexandria, Virginia , where they have a $2 billion plan to build a sports district by 2028.

This region’s major sports franchises have been as stable as any on the planet in the last 20 years, so says the banner collection at Logan Airport, Terminal C. The previous century, however, we lost three pro football teams, one NHL team and one MLB franchise, and had a host of other close calls.

Advertisement

The Boston Braves (MLB)

A National League pennant in 1948 did not have a lasting impact on Braves attendance, and by 1953, owner Lou Perini was desperate.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

That spring, 420 fans purchased season tickets at Braves Field in Allston (which later became Boston University’s Nickerson Field). The crosstown Red Sox kept rejecting Perini’s numerous pleas for residence at Fenway Park.

The team arrived in Bradenton, Fla., for spring training as the Boston Braves. Players had signed apartment leases and housing contracts. Ace lefty Warren Spahn, whose new diner at 966 Commonwealth Ave. was prepping for an Opening Day debut, wanted answers.

The day the news broke, Spahn and utilityman Sibby Sisti were in St. Petersburg, filming a commercial for Gillette. During the shoot, Sisti — who died in 2006, just before Twitter was invented — saw a telegraph. The Braves were moving to Milwaukee.

He told the ad man that they’d have to re-do the spot, but with Ms on their caps instead of Bs.

Advertisement

Boston was left with one baseball team, and fans of that era were robbed of seeing Braves prospect Henry Aaron – who debuted with Milwaukee in 1954 – and Ted Williams in the same town.

The Boston Redskins (NFL)

Meddlesome, cantankerous owner George Preston Marshall — “the George Steinbrenner of his day,” according to The Sports Museum curator Richard Johnson — was so miffed with the lack of fan and media support here that he moved the club to Washington, D.C. after the 1936 season.

Marshall, a West Virginian laundry magnate, spat at Bostonians on the way out.

After finishing 2-8-1 in front of a few thousand fans per week, the Redskins won 2 of 3 on the road to start 1936. Some 17,000 fans showed up for a Fenway Park home opener against the New York Giants. Marshall, an hour before game time, doubled the price of bleacher seats from 55 cents to $1.10.

Not the most popular move, particularly with the country still reeling from the Great Depression. Americans were turning to sports, via newfangled radio and trusty newspaper coverage, for escape.

The surprise Redskins reached the NFL championship game as the home team. Marshall punted his would-be advantage, moving the game to the Polo Grounds in New York. Boston was trounced by Green Bay, 21-6.

The next season, the Washington Redskins signed future Hall of Famer “Slingin’” Sammy Baugh and became an NFL fixture.

The Boston Yanks (NFL)

In retrospect, they were doomed by their moniker alone.

“Of all the names,” Johnson said. “Imagine the marketing genius that came up with that one.”

Advertisement

Owner Ted Collins might have had his eye on New York when he landed an NFL outfit in 1944. For five money-losing seasons, they played at Fenway – unless the Red Sox were home, in which case it was Braves Field – and bolted for Manhattan in 1948.

That was another blow to Boston’s sports psyche, which had lost two NFL franchises in a little more than a decade.

The remnants of the Yanks, after a few rebrandings and mergers, were offered to a 1953 expansion team: the Baltimore Colts, today doing business in Indianapolis.

The Boston Breakers (USFL)

They wore their blue and gray uniforms for 10 games at Nickerson Field in 1983, before fleeing for New Orleans (and later Portland).

Former Patriots receiver Randy Vataha and Boston entrepreneur George Matthews (whose name is on Northeastern’s rink, the former Boston Arena) owned the short-time USFL team.

A Women’s United Soccer Association team by the same name spent three seasons at Nickerson (2001-03).

Maybe the Boston expansion team in the NWSL, yet to be named, will pay homage and make the name stick. Not sure “Breakers” would befit the new Professional Women’s Hockey League squad that debuts in Lowell in January.

The Hartford Whalers (NHL)

Whalers captain Kevin Dineen waves to the fans on April 13, 1997, after addressing fans following the final Whalers game in Hartford. AP/Associated Press

Much ink and many tears have been spilled over the departure of Peter Karmanos’ club to Carolina in 1997. They debuted in 1972 as the World Hockey Association’s New England Whalers, playing games at Boston Garden and Boston Arena, and spent some of the 1974-75 season in Springfield before settling in Hartford. They were absorbed by the NHL in 1979.

Advertisement

Which makes us wonder how they would have benefited if the following would-be move was made …

The Salem (N.H.) Bruins

In 1980, five years into their stewardship, Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs and his Delaware North company sought city relief to replace 53-year-old Boston Garden.

That July, they found a spark in Salem, N.H. A fire flattened the grandstands at Rockingham Park, causing more than $15 million in damage.

Ownership there couldn’t stomach the idea of rebuilding on the strength of horse racing alone. They proposed dog racing — an idea twice rejected by Salem residents in prior voting — and a new 18,000-seat home for the Bruins at Rock. A Globe poll showed locals would pinch their nose for dog racing, as long as they also got the B’s.

A Boston Globe article from May 5, 1981, about the possible relocation of the Bruins. Boston Globe Archive

In Jan. 1981, the Bruins reached an agreement to buy the 260-acre site for $12 million. They planned to spend more than $50 million on a rink, horse and dog tracks, and a hotel and convention center. And per state custom, tax-free goods at the pro shop.

Behind the scenes, dog racing promoter Edward J. Keelan, who operated the greyhound track in Seabrook, was throwing his political weight around. He claimed dog racing in Salem would put him out of business.

By June, the Bruins had pulled out. Keelan, who died in 2007, wound up part of the ownership group that reopened Rockingham Park in 1984.

Advertisement

After nearly a decade of false starts, squabbles, and discarded renderings, Delaware North opened its $160 million FleetCenter in Sept. 1995. The neighborhood looks drastically different today, with TD Garden upgrades at the center of a $1.2 billion renovation called the Hub on Causeway.

The old Boston Garden in 1988. Tom Landers/Globe Staff

Tom Yawkey’s Red Sox

In June 1960, fed up with the treatment of his struggling ballclub – and star Ted Williams – by the Boston press, Yawkey huffed: “They better not push me too far, or I’ll take this team out of Boston. I am not bluffing.”

Maybe not. But the results forced him to stay.

Yawkey, who owned the Red Sox for 42 years before his death in 1976, was a passionate fan-owner who hated criticism of his club. He threatened to pull out of Boston on multiple occasions – once during an Impossible Dream.

In a June 1967 interview with the Globe’s Will McDonough, Yawkey said he was bleeding cash, shrugging that he would pull the Red Sox out of Boston if the city didn’t build him a new ballpark. He pointed to the inadequate parking and limited seating at 55-year-old Fenway Park.

Six months later, his troubles evaporated. The Sox, in ninth place the year before, won the pennant.

Fortunes changed for the Red Sox after the 1967 "Impossible Dream" season. AP

The Boston-adjacent Celtics

The Bruins owned Boston Garden, and got the prime dates on the calendar. For years, the Celtics sought refuge elsewhere.

In May 1977, owner Irv Levin announced plans to build a $30 million, 21,000-seat arena in North Quincy. Didn’t happen. In the spring of 1980, a successor, Harry Mangurian, tried to build a new arena at Suffolk Downs in East Boston, and also looked around in Medford.

Will McDonough wrote on the potential Celtics move to Quincy in April 1977. Boston Globe Archive

The Celtics stayed in the West End, and remain tenants at TD Garden.

The St. Louis Stallions/New England Patriots of Hartford

The Patriots of the late-80s and early-90s were an NFL laughingstock. They changed owners twice and played in a crumbling Sullivan Stadium.

When the St. Louis (Football) Cardinals moved to Arizona in 1988, they left a football-hungry market without a team. When St. Louis-based James Busch Orthwein – of the Busch beer family – bought the Patriots in 1992, he eyed a move to Missouri.

But the St. Louis Stallions, as they were to be renamed, never left the gate.

Brookline native and longtime Patriots season ticket-holder Robert Kraft, who purchased and renamed then-bankrupt Foxboro Stadium in 1988, refused Orthwein’s offer to buy out the lease. Kraft bought the team from Orthwein in 1994, saving them from a move.

For the moment.

In the following four years, Kraft spearheaded six proposals to either renovate or replace Foxboro Stadium. He explored sites in South Bay and South Boston (where a would-be Boston sports megaplex would also draw the Red Sox from the Fens). Frustrated by rejection at the state level, he had secret talks with Providence and Hartford.

Robert Kraft and former Conn. governor John G. Rowland show off a rendering of the proposed development in Hartford that was set to become home of the Patriots. CHIN, Barry GLOBE STAFF

In July 1998, with Kraft and House Speaker Tom Finneran at loggerheads, Hartford swooped in. The offer: $350 million from the state and a rent-free home at Adriaen’s Landing. A smiling Kraft held a custom “NE PATS” Connecticut license plate at a press conference in Hartford. They were goners.

Days before the deal took effect, Kraft exercised a backout clause, citing delays with the relocation of a steam plant at the Hartford site. Massachusetts and NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue negotiated a $70 million deal that would keep the Patriots in Foxborough, and Kraft would fund his own project.

In April 2000, Kraft announced plans for a 68,000-seat stadium. A year later, they drafted a sixth-round quarterback from Michigan. Gillette Stadium became the House that Brady built ... after plenty of drama.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.