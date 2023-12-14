Alex Verdugo thanks Red Sox fans in Instagram post following trade to Yankees

Just over a week after the Red Sox traded Alex Verdugo to the Yankees, the outfielder thanked the team and fans for his time in Boston in an Instagram post.

“As I reflect on the past four years, I want to thank the Red Sox organization for welcoming me and my family with open arms from day one,” Verdugo wrote. “It was an honor to put on that uniform every day and represent such a storied franchise. I’m grateful for all my teammates I got to share the field and clubhouse with.

“To the city of Boston and the fans, thank you for your passion, energy, and for embracing me on and off the field. Your support meant more than I could ever express. Boston will always have a special place in my heart! I’m excited to begin this new chapter in my journey.”