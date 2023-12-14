What’s the hold-up on Red Sox adding starting pitching? In large part, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Still, in an offseason in which the Sox have been open to adding multiple starters, they have yet to add one. Why not?

New chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has made no secret that upgrading the rotation is his highest priority , for obvious reasons. The Sox rotation finished 22nd in ERA (4.68) and 27th in innings (774⅓ ), frequently had to rely on openers because of a lack of health and depth, and the team lacks near big league-ready prospects.

It is a time of impatience. Six weeks into the offseason, nearly every conversation about the Red Sox comes with an unavoidable and exasperated inquiry: When will the Red Sox add a starting pitcher?

Based on conversations with industry sources, the answer relates primarily to one person: Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old righthander, seen as a potential ace when he arrives from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, is in the middle of a courtship that includes an array of big-market teams.

The Yankees, Mets, Dodgers (whose presentation reportedly included the in-person participation of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani), and Giants have met with Yamamoto, whose talent and youth have made him one of the most coveted free agent pitchers ever. According to major league sources, Red Sox representatives have met or will soon meet with Yamamoto in California to make their pitch.

Few in the industry expect the Sox to win the Yamamoto sweepstakes, which seem certain to blow past $200 million and could reach $300 million (with additional tens of millions of dollars going to Orix, Yamamoto’s NPB team, as a posting fee). Still, that the Sox remain involved in the bidding both suggests they can’t be ruled out — and limits the rest of their moves.

For instance, it would be hard to make a nine-figure offer to lefthanders Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell with a hypothetical offer of more than $200 million on the table for Yamamoto. It’s worth noting that the Sox met with free agent lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez, a longtime pitcher in Boston, during the recent Winter Meetings in Nashville. However, the team suggested it was focused elsewhere — Yamamoto and others — and not prepared to bid at that time, but might circle back.

Rodriguez elected not to wait, instead signing a four-year, $80 million deal with the Diamondbacks. The Sox never made a formal offer to the 30-year-old. Likewise, the team never made an offer on righthander Aaron Nola before he re-signed on a seven-year deal with the Phillies, and they were not meaningfully engaged in bidding for Sonny Gray before he reached a three-year, $75 million deal with the Cardinals.

That said, the Sox have been engaged in the market. According to major league sources, the Sox were among the bidders for righthander Seth Lugo but fell short of the Royals’ offer of three years and $45 million with an opt-out after the second year. The Sox have made at least one multiyear offer to a starter beyond Yamamoto and Lugo.

But the Sox have yet to land any starters, leaving their rotation unfinished.

The Sox aren’t alone in the Yamamoto-driven stall to their pitching pursuit. Agents of multiple top free agent starters described the market as slow to develop among teams awaiting a verdict from a pitcher who has won the Sawamura Award (recognizing the top NPB pitcher) and Pacific League MVP Award the past three seasons. And some agents aren’t even seeking offers for starting pitchers, instead waiting for Yamamoto’s decision to set off a frenzy.

If the Sox do lose out on Yamamoto, several pitchers who would upgrade the rotation remain available. The team has shown varying degrees of interest in a range of free agents that includes Montgomery, Snell (despite his pedigree as a two-time Cy Young winner, less appealing than Montgomery given that, as a recipient of a qualifying offer, he’d require the sacrifice of a second-round draft pick), Shōta Imanaga, Lucas Giolito, and Jack Flaherty.

Montgomery and Snell represent established starters who could slot at or near the top of the rotation, Imanaga has a track record of success in the NPB and is seen by many as a No. 3 or 4 starter, and Giolito represents an intriguing buy-low candidate as a 29-year-old who even in his fall over the last two years from All-Star form has been a reliable source of innings. Several other free agents — including James Paxton, Sean Manaea, and Hyun Jin Ryu — likewise could be candidates to solidify the back of the rotation.

The Sox have also talked to teams about trade candidates — conversations that can occur more freely without being dependent upon Yamamoto — though they’re seen as being far more interested in acquiring a pitcher with multiple years of control than one who is a year from free agency. In the latter camp, the White Sox have listened to offers on righthander Dylan Cease (not eligible for free agency until after 2025) and the Red Sox approached the Mariners about their impressive young hurlers (George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, and others) but were rebuffed.

So, while the Sox have yet to address their rotation, options remain. That said, assuming Yamamoto lands elsewhere, the team will be far from alone in racing to add to its rotation — meanwhile Nola, Gray, Rodriguez, Lugo, Lance Lynn, Luis Severino, and others have come off the board.

The Sox won’t stand pat. People inside and outside the organization believe one or more meaningful starters will be added in the coming months.

But when? But whom? Those questions remain unresolved, though answers are drawing nearer as Yamamoto moves closer to selecting a suitor from his group of finalists.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.