St. John’s (Shrewsbury) leaps into top five in latest boys’ hockey Globe Top 20

The top three teams in the Globe’s Top 20 poll remain intact, while just below them Catholic Memorial and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) proved their mettle with ranked victories over Franklin and Duxbury, respectively.

Five Catholic Conference teams occupy spots in the top nine, showcasing the strength of the league. Andover stunned Hingham, 3-2, and enters the poll. Archbishop Williams also joins the rankings after scoring seven goals on a quality St. Mary’s squad in a Catholic Central League matchup.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.