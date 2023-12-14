St. John’s (Shrewsbury) leaps into top five in latest boys’ hockey Globe Top 20

The top three teams in the Globe’s Top 20 poll remain intact, while just below them Catholic Memorial and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) proved their mettle with ranked victories over Franklin and Duxbury, respectively.
Five Catholic Conference teams occupy spots in the top nine, showcasing the strength of the league. Andover stunned Hingham, 3-2, and enters the poll. Archbishop Williams also joins the rankings after scoring seven goals on a quality St. Mary’s squad in a Catholic Central League matchup.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll
The Globe poll as of Dec. 14, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Pope Francis
|0-0-0
|1
|2.
|Xaverian
|0-0-0
|2
|3.
|St. John’s Prep
|0-0-0
|3
|4.
|Catholic Memorial
|2-0-0
|4
|5.
|St. John’s (Shrewsbury)
|2-0-0
|7
|6.
|Reading
|1-0-0
|5
|7.
|Marshfield
|1-0-0
|8
|8.
|Hingham
|0-1-0
|6
|9.
|BC High
|0-0-0
|10
|10.
|Braintree
|1-0-0
|11
|11.
|Franklin
|0-1-0
|9
|12.
|Canton
|2-0-0
|12
|13.
|Tewksbury
|1-0-0
|14
|14.
|Wellesley
|1-0-0
|15
|15.
|Duxbury
|1-1-0
|13
|16.
|Woburn
|1-0-0
|17
|17.
|Arlington
|1-0-0
|19
|18.
|Scituate
|1-0-1
|16
|19.
|Andover
|1-0-0
|–
|20.
|Archbishop Williams
|1-0-0
|–
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.