HS BOYS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) leaps into top five in latest boys’ hockey Globe Top 20

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated December 14, 2023, 1 hour ago
The top three teams in the Globe’s Top 20 poll remain intact, while just below them Catholic Memorial and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) proved their mettle with ranked victories over Franklin and Duxbury, respectively.

Five Catholic Conference teams occupy spots in the top nine, showcasing the strength of the league. Andover stunned Hingham, 3-2, and enters the poll. Archbishop Williams also joins the rankings after scoring seven goals on a quality St. Mary’s squad in a Catholic Central League matchup.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Dec. 14, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Pope Francis0-0-01
2.Xaverian0-0-02
3.St. John’s Prep0-0-03
4.Catholic Memorial2-0-04
5.St. John’s (Shrewsbury)2-0-07
6.Reading1-0-05
7.Marshfield1-0-08
8.Hingham0-1-06
9.BC High0-0-010
10.Braintree1-0-011
11.Franklin0-1-09
12.Canton2-0-012
13.Tewksbury1-0-014
14.Wellesley1-0-015
15.Duxbury1-1-013
16.Woburn1-0-017
17.Arlington1-0-019
18.Scituate1-0-116
19.Andover1-0-0
20.Archbishop Williams1-0-0

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

