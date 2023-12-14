Why regular season setbacks, which last year’s team avoided, can benefit the Bruins

In the immediate moment, they are the team that dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the Devils Wednesday night in New Jersey, losing after the 1-0 lead they took on Morgan Geekie’s first-period goal was erased with an early third-period Devils equalizer and an OT winner from Jack Hughes.

NEWARK, N.J. — We’re a third of the way through the NHL season, and the question remains.

On the immediate schedule, they are the team heading to a second straight road game Friday night against the Islanders before returning home to face the Rangers, a third consecutive Metropolitan Division opponent, Saturday night.

In the standings, they are still the team atop the Atlantic Division with an 18-5-4 record.

Yet they are far from really figuring out who they can be this season.

And that’s a good thing.

“I think we know what our identity is and how we need to play,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “But people flourishing in their roles, we’ve still got a lot of room for growth, which is I think the exciting part of our team.”

As the regular season turns past the one-third mark, it’s easy to see where the Bruins strength lies: Between the pipes. With Jeremy Swayman, whose 34 saves kept the Bruins in the game Wednesday night and earned him third star honors, and goaltending partner Linus Ullmark, the reigning Vezina award winner, the Bruins boast a formidable tandem. No doubt stellar play by both men accounted for a great jump out of the season’s gate, an 8-1 record in November quickly reviving memories of last season’s record-setting regular season.

Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark have been the foundation of the Bruins' early-season success. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But this is not last year’s team, and while nothing should tarnish the gleam of the President’s Trophy that Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and other since-departed Bruins like Taylor Hall, Garnet Hathaway and Nick Foligno helped win, no one needs to be reminded of how it all ended. When adversity hit early in the playoffs, when injuries took a toll and doubt crept in, Montgomery couldn’t find the right answers. The magic carpet ride crashed in a Game 7 first-round loss to the Panthers.

So maybe facing a little more adversity this season is a good thing. Take Wednesday, when the Bruins knew it was OK to go into New Jersey without the services of workhorse starters Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha and still escape with a point, knew it was valuable to have played a tough, solid all-around game on the road, understood it was important to have a player like Geekie take the opportunity for extra minutes and make it count.

“You lose two guys out of your lineup that play 20 minutes a night you’re going to feel it,” Montgomery said. “But I love the way we compete. I love the way the guys who got the extra minutes competed. I like the way the guys that were inserted into the lineup competed. So it was a lot of good things that we liked about the team.

“It was nice to see someone like Geekie flourish in that opportunity. It gets you excited about what our team can continue to grow and be because he really did a good job out there tonight. Played 18 minutes and he was in command of the game in all three zones.”

As defenseman Hampus Lindholm put it after logging a game-high 25:35 of ice time, “It’s a long year. You’ve got to take losses from games like this, a road game, a strong team offensively, coming in here in this building, it’s not easy. People forget how hard it is to win in this league. We were close tonight, but it’s the little things that matter and there’s things we can learn tonight.”

If you listen to Montgomery enough, you know he calls this a “process-driven team,” one that if it focuses properly enough on five aspects of the game (think forecheck, special teams, etc.) and wins the majority of them, victories will follow. It’s a message that may have wobbled in last year’s playoffs, but it remains one this year’s players are hearing. And believing.

“I think everyone trusts him and really buys in, [coach Montgomery] has a really good understanding of people,” center Trent Frederic said.

“He’s an awesome guy and he’s good at reading people, I would say. Minus the hockey stuff, too, and I think that’s a big part of being a good coach is reading how some people are taught, how some people respond to either criticism or positivity. I like positivity. When I’m confident and playing well, I’m not thinking as much. I think he gives a good amount of stuff but not overload where during the game you’re thinking, ‘Am I supposed to do this, this or this?’ He kind of has that system where little tweaks are easy for people like me who are trying not to think too much but just move.”

Trent Frederic (left) attests that the Bruins have collectively bought into Jim Montgomery's process-driven approach. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Coaching can be a bit like putting a puzzle together, finding pieces that fit, organizing strategies that make sense. A year ago, the Bruins seemed to do that seamlessly, so much so that when hard times hit, the reservoir of resilience was shallow. If this year’s group can take setbacks, even relatively minor ones like an overtime road loss to the Devils while missing two valuable starters, and turn it into a dividend down the line, who knows what the future might bring.

“Absolutely,” Montgomery said. “Every time someone gets in those moments and they have success, you’ve been there before and you know you’re going to get rewarded again. So it’s a good place to start from.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.