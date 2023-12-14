Xaverian boys’ swimming slips past Malden Catholic thanks to a sweep in the 500-yard freestyle

Liam McDonald, Will Schramm, and Evan Campbell finished in first, second, and third, respectively, in the 500-yard freestyle, sweeping the podium for Xaverian in an 84-83 Catholic Conference boys’ swimming road victory over Malden Catholic. The Hawks improved to 2-1.

Duxbury 104, Hanover/Marshfield 39 — The Green Dragons (1-0) won 11 of 12 events, highlighted by Alexander Rosenbladt, Noah Williamson, Myles Andrews, and Dean Donnelly winning the 200-meter medley.