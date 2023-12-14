Xaverian boys’ swimming slips past Malden Catholic thanks to a sweep in the 500-yard freestyle

Liam McDonald, Will Schramm, and Evan Campbell finished in first, second, and third, respectively, in the 500-yard freestyle, sweeping the podium for Xaverian in an 84-83 Catholic Conference boys’ swimming road victory over Malden Catholic. The Hawks improved to 2-1.
Duxbury 104, Hanover/Marshfield 39 — The Green Dragons (1-0) won 11 of 12 events, highlighted by Alexander Rosenbladt, Noah Williamson, Myles Andrews, and Dean Donnelly winning the 200-meter medley.
Girls’ swimming
Hanover/Marshfield 92, Duxbury 84 — Brenna Short won diving and the 200-meter medley relay of Addy Rhodes, Soomin Jeong, Audrey Hannigan, and Georgia Pearson took first for Hanover/Marshfield (1-0) in a Patriot League win over the Green Dragons (0-1).
Advertisement
Shrewsbury 92, Tyngsborough/Groton-Dunstable 36 — Hannah Reddick won the 200- and 500-meter freestyles and Maria Korneva placed first in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke for the Colonials (3-0).
Wrestling
Triton 54, Danvers 27 — Alex Sabino (126 pounds) and Brian Quam (138 pounds) both won via pin for the Vikings (4-0) in a nonleague win over the Falcons (1-1).