fb-pixelAuthor readings around Boston through Dec. 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
BOOKINGS

Author readings around Boston through Dec. 20

Updated December 15, 2023, 1 hour ago
Danielle Legros Georges will be at the Grolier Poetry Book Shop on Wednesday.Lane Turner

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

WEDNESDAY DEC. 20

Boston Globe Today