Author readings around Boston through Dec. 20

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
WEDNESDAY DEC. 20
- Jake Berman (”The Lost Subways of North America”) will discuss his new book at 6 p.m. at the Central Library in Copley Square.
- Sara Hoagland Hunter (”The Lighthouse Santa”) will read her children’s book at 3:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Danielle Legros Georges (”Island Heart”), A.M. Juster (”Wonder and Wrath”) and Cheryl Clark Vermeulen (”By My Precise Haircut”) will launch spoKe 10 at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)