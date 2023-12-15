Here is a list of 55 books we loved in 2023

We at the Globe Books section believe that rivers may rise and empires fall, but a great book lives forever. And just as no two fingerprints are alike, everyone’s idea of “great” will be different — a difference celebrated here, in our highly idiosyncratic list of books our reviewers loved this year. Whatever your preferences, we hope you find something to surprise, delight, or soothe you among these titles. Wishing you all happy reading at year’s end and beyond!