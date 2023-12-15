Local bestsellers for the week ended Dec. 10

3. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

4. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

5. The Fraud Zadie Smith Penguin Press

6. So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men Claire Keegan Grove Press

7. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

8. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

9. The Little Liar Mitch Albom Harper

10. Prophet Song Paul Lynch Atlantic Monthly Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

3. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

4. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

5. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

6. My Name Is Barbra Barbra Streisand Viking

7. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson (Illus.) Mariner Books

8. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Spiegel & Grau

9. Big Heart Little Stove: Bringing Home Meals & Moments from The Lost Kitchen Erin French Celadon Books

10. Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

3. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. The Best American Short Stories 2023 Min Jin Lee, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner Books

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

8. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

9. Bookshops & Bonedust Travis Baldree Tor

10. Babel R.F. Kuang Harper Voyager

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

5. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present Paul McCartney Liveright

6. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

7. Winter Solstice: An Essay Nina MacLaughlin Black Sparrow Press

8. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

9. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

10. The Calvin and Hobbes Portable Compendium Set 1 Bill Watterson Andrews McMeel

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.