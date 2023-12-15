‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ gets second season on Hulu

Did you watch “Nine Perfect Strangers” with Nicole Kidman? The Hulu miniseries, flawed but entertaining, is now a series, as it is officially returning for a second season. It’s not a big surprise; the first season included Hulu’s most watched original ever with its 2021 premiere.

One of the good things about the first season, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, was the ensemble cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, and Regina Hall. They played a group of visitors to a 10-day wellness retreat run by Kidman’s Masha that turns into a strange adventure.

The cast for the next round is promising. So far, it includes Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Murray Bartlett, Lucas Inglander, and King Princess. This time, the action will be set in the Swiss Alps.